March 22, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the news out of Los Angeles where half a million students can’t go to school because of a worker’s strike! The union is fighting for equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment, and increased staffing. Then, CNN 10 is looking at a recent study that shows that bees can be trained to solve puzzles and other bees can study them to solve the same puzzle! And CNN 10 is traveling to Portland Oregon to learn about the history of the tater-tot and to see some wild and tasty tater creations. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

