A strong earthquake struck northeast Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt in cities in Pakistan and India.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake, 40 kilometers south-southeast of the northeastern town of Jurm, was 187.6 km deep, the United States Geological Survey reported. There are no reports of damage or casualties yet.

Strong tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, according to a CNN team on the ground. There was sustained shaking and people were seen evacuating their homes, out on the street, and trees were seen shaking. Eyewitnesses in Lahore told CNN the tremors were also felt there.

CNN eyewitnesses in New Delhi say tremors were felts in the city. A CNN stringer in Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir, said tremors felt in that city were strong and that he could see his house shaking, as neighbors evacuated their homes.

Residents in the Pakistani city of Islamabad said cracks were seen in the walls of their homes.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

This story has been updated to correct the magnitude of the earthquake.