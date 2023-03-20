Effort to exhume Stephen Smith's body is a search for answers, attorneys say, not 'Murdaugh 2.0'

(CNN) Attorneys for the family of Stephen Smith say their effort to exhume the 19-year-old's body is an attempt to provide his mother answers about what led to his death -- and has nothing to do with the family of Alex Murdaugh.

"This is not an Alex Murdaugh 2.0, or any Murdaugh 2.0," Eric Bland, an attorney for Smith's mother, told reporters in a virtual news conference Monday. "This is the Stephen Smith 2.0. It's all about Stephen."

Smith's mother and her attorneys announced they would petition a court to have his body -- discovered in July 2015 in the middle of a Hampton County, South Carolina, road -- exhumed for a private autopsy to seek what a GoFundMe page described as "a new, unbiased look at his body and an accurate determination of his cause of death based on facts."

"We think that he did not die on that road that fateful night," Eric Bland said Monday. "We think that there was other reasons and other causes that caused his death."

"Our job is not to find out who did it," he added. "That's not what we do, we're not law enforcement, we're not doing a criminal case ... What we're really trying to do is give a mother answers."

