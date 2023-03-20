CNN —

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in German-occupied Poland. As part of our coverage, CNN would like to include personal stories about how families were impacted by the uprising.

If you would like to share your family’s story, please leave us a voicemail and let us know how this event has affected the people in your life. Each recording can be up to three minutes in length, and your message may be used by CNN on television or online. Callers must be 18 years or older. Please include your full name and where you’re calling from.

The phone number is ‪(680) 225-5266‬. Thank you for sharing your story.