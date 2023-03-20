CNN —

A Florida jury convicted three men in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion on Monday.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a motorsports store in Broward County in June 2018. He was also robbed of $50,000 in cash.

The three men convicted on Monday will be sentenced on April 6.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys of Boatwright, Williams and Newsome for comment.

This story is developing…