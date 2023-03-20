Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 21, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at ongoing protests in Israel where some citizens are angry at the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system. Israel’s government wanted to give power to parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions, but on Monday they announced a change, CNN 10 has the story. Then, CNN 10 is looking at one organization in Australia that is changing the way we think about building infrastructure in the ocean. And CNN 10 is traveling to Japan, where Harry Potter fans can see the magical world like never before. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10