starbucks ceo thumb
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on company's growing union movement
09:14 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
starbucks ceo thumb
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on company's growing union movement
09:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Starbucks’ new CEO Laxman Narasimhan has taken over the reins from interim CEO Howard Schultz, about two weeks sooner than planned.

Narasimhan was named the company’s incoming CEO on October 1 of last year. Since then, he has shadowed Schultz, who stepped into the CEO role for the third (and he says final) time in April 2022. Schultz was slated to hand off to Narasimhan on April 1.

In addition to taking over as CEO, Narasimhan joined the board Monday. He will lead the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. The company pointed to the timing of the meeting to help explain the earlier-than-expected transition.

Incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan speaks from the stage during Starbucks Investor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Seattle.
Incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan speaks from the stage during Starbucks Investor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear/AP

The handover is happening during a tense moment for Starbucks (SBUX), as it tries to fend off a growing wave of unionization.

NLRB administrative law judge Michael Rosas recently said that Starbucks had displayed “egregious and widespread misconduct” in its dealings with employees involved in efforts to unionize Buffalo, New York, stores, including the first location to unionize. Starbucks repeatedly sent high-level executives into Buffalo-area stores in a “relentless” effort, the judge wrote, which “likely left a lasting impact as to the importance of voting against representation.”

Starbucks said in a statement at the time about Rosas’ order that it is “considering all options to obtain further legal review,” adding that “we believe the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate given the record in this matter.”

Despite Starbucks’ actions, nearly 300 stores have voted to unionize and have been certified by the NLRB, so far. There are about 9,300 company-operated Starbucks store in the US.

RESTRICTED Howard Schultz 0913 FILE
Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Starbucks CEO says things have gone sour for young people

For Schultz, the issue has been personal. When he returned to lead Starbucks last year, he also led the fight against those efforts. In a recent interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, he said “I don’t think a union has a place in Starbucks,” adding that while Starbucks employees have workers have the right to try to unionize, “we as a company have a right also to say, we have a different vision.”

Schultz is still scheduled to testify about Starbucks’ labor practices during a hearing on March 29. He remains on the Starbucks board.

During his time as interim CEO, Schultz laid out a “reinvention” plan that would update stores and, he said, improve conditions for workers.

“As I step away, I leave you all as the stewards, in service of all of our partners,” Schultz wrote in a letter to leaders posted on the Starbucks website on Monday, using the word “partners” to refer to employees, as Starbucks does. “There are times when the responsibility for our partners, customers and communities around the world will feel heavy,” he added. “But as partners, know that you are not shouldering the responsibility alone.”

“The board wants to express our sincerest thanks to our founder, Howard Schultz, for selflessly picking up the leadership mantle when asked, Mellody Hobson, independent Starbucks Board of Directors chair, said in a statement Monday.