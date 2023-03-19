5 Things to Know

Start your week smart: Putin, Trump, Credit Suisse

Harmeet Kaur
By Harmeet Kaur and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:47 AM EDT, Sun March 19, 2023
CNN  — 

If you’re sick of getting all those spammy text messages on your phone, there’s hope: New rules from the FCC require telecom companies to block messages from suspicious sources. May the scourge of robotexts finally come to an end!

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

Vladimir Putin has visited the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine, in an apparently defiant move reported by the Kremlin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him. Putin was flown into Mariupol by helicopter and toured districts around the city in a car, footage released by Russian authorities showed.

• Former President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested Tuesday in connection with the yearslong investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. His team said after Trump’s post that it had not received any notifications from prosecutors.

• The fate of Credit Suisse could be decided soon after a torrid week for Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. Reports swirled of a possible takeover by its biggest Swiss rival, UBS.

• California is bracing for the wet blast of another atmospheric river — a long, narrow moisture band that carries saturated air thousands of miles, then discharges it like a fire hose. It’s due to impact the US West from Monday to Wednesday.

• A giant blob of seaweed twice the width of the continental United States is headed for the shores of Florida and other coastlines throughout the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to dump smelly and possibly harmful piles across beaches and dampening tourism season.

The week ahead

Monday

Nowruz Mobarak! Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the Persian New Year, which falls on the spring equinox and lasts for two weeks. Nowruz, meaning “new day” in Farsi, is an opportunity to usher in new beginnings while leaving the past behind. It’s typically marked by delicious food, family gatherings and time-honored traditions like the haft sin.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will meet to decide whether it will once again raise interest rates — something it has done eight times since last year in an effort to fight high inflation. Given the recent banking meltdown, some economists and analysts are concerned that another interest rate hike could put even more strain on the financial system. Still, despite some progress, inflation remains well above the Fed’s goal of 2%. In the words of one former Fed official, it’s a “no-win situation.”

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, begins. For 30 days, Muslims around the world will abstain from eating and drinking from sunup to sundown. More than just fasting, it’s a time of prayer, reflection and community. If you don’t observe, here are some tips on how to support your Muslim friends through the next few weeks.

Cherry blossom season is upon us (already). The National Park Service projects that Washington, DC’s iconic Yoshino cherry trees will reach peak bloom between today and Saturday. If that feels unusually early, you’re not imagining things. Winters are getting warmer as a result of the climate crisis, and scientists say that’s linked to early flowering.

Thursday

President Joe Biden is making his first trip to Canada since he took office. US presidents typically pay a visit to their northern neighbor within the first few months of their term, but pandemic restrictions and the war in Ukraine delayed those plans. He’ll meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss trade and immigration, among other issues, and also will address Parliament.

One Thing: SVB shakes the system

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans explains why Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and what it means for the average American dealing with inflation. Plus, she examines whether experts believe the Biden administration’s response was enough to discourage risky investing strategies in the future. Listen for more.

Photos of the week

Families displaced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy take shelter in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, March 14.
Thoko Chikondi/AP
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert have fun with their <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/03/entertainment/oscar-statuette-design-cnnphotos/index.html" target="_blank">Oscar statuettes</a> as they meet with the press at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/entertainment/gallery/2023-academy-awards-ceremony/index.html" target="_blank">Academy Awards</a> in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 12. Their film won seven Oscars, including best picture and best director.
Mike Blake/Reuters
A new image released on Tuesday, March 14, from NASA's James Webb Telescope, shows the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/world/webb-telescope-wolf-rayet-star-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> Wolf-Rayet star WR 124</a> captured in infrared light. Wolf-Rayet stars are some of the most luminous and massive stars in the universe.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
Pamela Cerruti carries a trash bag filled with clothing while wading through floodwaters at a laundromat in Monterey County, California, on Tuesday, March 14. The state faced severe flooding after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/weather/california-atmospheric-river-flood-wednesday/index.html" target="_blank">an onslaught of dangerous storms</a>.
Noah Berger/AP
A still taken from video footage released by the US European Command shows an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/politics/us-drone-russian-jet-black-sea" target="_blank">encounter</a> between a US surveillance drone and Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea on Tuesday, March 14. The MQ-9 Reaper drone and two Russian Su-27 aircraft were flying over international waters when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone several times, a statement from US European Command said. The aircraft then hit the propeller of the drone, prompting US forces to bring the drone down in the Black Sea.
US European Command
Players on the Furman Paladins bench react during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, March 16. Furman upset Virginia 68-67 in the first round of March Madness.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Machinery operates at an open-pit mine in Khanbogd, Mongolia, on Tuesday, March 14.
SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Laverne Cox is reflected in a teleprompter at a "Live From E!" rehearsal on the Academy Awards red carpet on Saturday, March 11, the day before the event.
Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times/Redux
Ballet dancers perform in "Swan Lake" at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland, England, on Friday, March 10.
Lee Smith/Reuters
A rescue worker speaks on the phone while other members of his team put out a house fire caused by Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 10.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Rock Guitarist Brian May is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, March 14. The founding member of the band <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2018/11/opinions/queen-live-aid-cnnphotos/" target="_blank">Queen</a> will now be known as Sir Brian, following the investiture ceremony.
Jonathan Brady/PA/AP
A woman holds a 99-million-year-old fossilized snail trapped in amber at the Colmar Museum of Natural History in Eastern France on Tuesday, March 14.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
Volcanic ash spews out of Indonesia's Mount Merapi on Saturday, March 11.
Priyo Utomo/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/entertainment/michelle-yeoh-oscars-winner/index.html" target="_blank">Michelle Yeoh</a> reacts after winning the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Sunday, March 12. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023#h_0761c492f877a67858bb49982b343e5a" target="_blank">Yeoh's win</a> made her the first woman of Asian descent and the first Malaysian-born performer to win best actress. She began her speech by saying, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities."
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Workers harvest Longjing tea leaves in Zhejiang, China, on Monday, March 13.
Xu Yu/Xinhua/ZUMA Press
A young capuchin monkey named Marcelinho, whose arms were both amputated due to an electric shock from high-voltage wires, is kept in a cage at the Free Life Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, March 10.
Bruna Prado/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees and signs copies of his book during a book tour stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday, March 10.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
A face is displayed on screens during a demonstration at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, March 14.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A man fixes curtains ahead of the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Sunday, March 12.
Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Third baseman Manny Machado of the Dominican Republic breaks his bat during a World Baseball Classic game against Puerto Rico in Miami on Wednesday, March 15.
Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A demonstrator holds an umbrella to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest in Nantes, France, on Wednesday, March 15. Protesters have been taking action against the government's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/16/europe/france-pension-reform-strikes-intl/index.html" target="_blank">proposed pension reforms</a>.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Shepherd Jane Wanstall takes care of a newly born lamb at a farm in Kent, England, on Friday, March 10.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Gaga looks back at a photographer who fell on the champagne-colored <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/oscars-red-carpet-fashion-2023/index.html" target="_blank">red carpet</a> ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. The singer went back to help the man up.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
American golfer Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 17th tee during the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 11.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 13. Stocks continued their downward trend following news of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/10/investing/svb-bank/index.html" target="_blank">the Silicon Valley Bank crisis</a>, the second largest bank failure in US history.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A raindrop refracts the image of a daffodil in Elktok, Oregon, on Monday, March 13.
Robin Loznak/ZUMA Press
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a joint news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday, March 16. The two leaders promised to resume ties in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/asia/south-korea-yoon-japan-visit-regional-security-int-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">a fence-mending summit</a> -- the first such meeting in 12 years -- as the two neighbors seek to confront threats from North Korea and rising concerns about China.
Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Farmers harvest mushrooms in Zunyi, China, on Tuesday, March 14.
Qu Honglun/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images
A$AP Rocky puts his hand on Rihanna's belly backstage at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/entertainment/gallery/2023-academy-awards-ceremony/index.html" target="_blank">Academy Awards</a> on Sunday, March 12. The two are expecting their second child together. During the show, Rihanna performed "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A road connecting the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is damaged following heavy rains caused by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/africa/malawi-death-toll-cyclone-freddy-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Tropical Cyclone Freddy</a> in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday, March 14.
Thoko Chikondi/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/14/asia/gallery/xi-jinping/index.html" target="_blank">Chinese leader Xi Jinping</a> makes a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday, March 10. Xi's unprecedented third term as China's president was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/china/china-xi-jinping-president-third-term-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">officially endorsed by the country's political elite</a>, solidifying his control and making him the longest-serving head of state of Communist China since its founding in 1949.
Xie Huanchi/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars scores a goal on Martin Jones of the Seattle Kraken during the second period of a game in Seattle on Monday, March 13. Dallas won 5-2.
Christopher Mast/NHLI/Getty Images
Emergency workers rescue people from floodwaters in Guerneville, California, on Tuesday, March 14.
Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP
Hot air balloons soar during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, on Tuesday, March 14.
Chu Chen/Xinhua News Agency/ZUMA Press
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward riot police officers firing tear gas to disperse them in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, March 15. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/asia/pakistan-imran-khan-clashes-police-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Clashes between Pakistan's police and supporters of Khan</a> persisted outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appear in court on corruption charges. Police were later ordered to suspend the operation.
K.M. Chaudary/AP
A resident walks her dog during a power outage amid a heat wave in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, March 14. Argentina is grappling with an unprecedented <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/americas/argentina-record-heatwave-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank">late-summer heatwave</a> as temperatures soar to record-breaking levels.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
The week in 36 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and Streaming

After “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk is back for another prestige TV series. In “Lucky Hank,” he plays a world-weary college literature professor living in the shadow of his famous father. It’s out today on AMC.

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers explore the dark side of stan culture in “Swarm,” a psychological thriller series about a woman’s obsession with a pop star. Catch it on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Agent Elvis,” a psychedelic Adult Swim-style TV comedy, envisions Elvis Presley as a secret agent. It’s streaming on Netflix.

In Theaters

Keanu Reeves is back as super assassin John Wick, facing off against a new villain in the fourth installment of the action franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters Friday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Has your March Madness bracket been busted yet? The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments continue this week with a series of second-round games today. The victors will advance to the Sweet 16, with the men playing on Thursday and Friday and the women playing on Friday and Saturday. For the men, Elite 8 battles begin Saturday.

The semifinals of the World Baseball Classic take place today and Monday, followed by the championship game on Tuesday.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 83% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Cherry Blossom’ 

In honor of the peak bloom expected this week, enjoy this smooth tune by R&B/soul artist Kyle Dion. (Click here to view)

