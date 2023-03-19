CNN —

Sergio Perez took an assured victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen, as Red Bull reaffirmed its dominance over their Formula One competitors with a second successive one-two of the season.

Perez began the race in pole position and fought off a challenge from Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso who briefly took the race lead at the first corner before the Mexican reclaimed his position by the fourth lap.

But it was Verstappen’s performance which truly underlined the pace and power of Red Bull’s car.

The Dutchman, who won the season opener in Bahrain two weeks ago, started 15th on the grid after a power issue in qualifying, but sauntered through the field to move into second place behind Perez by the race’s halfway point.

The Red Bulls then pulled away from all their competition to secure the top two stops on the podium.

Alonso crossed the line in third – the 100th podium finish of his career – and celebrated accordingly.

However, the Spaniard was later demoted to fourth, behind Mercedes’ George Russell, after the stewards handed Alonso a 10-second penalty, determining that his Aston Martin team had started working on his car too early when serving an earlier time penalty.

“It turned out to be tougher than I expected,” Perez told Sky Sports in his post-race interview.

The team did a fantastic job. We had a lot of mechanical issues, and the guys stayed on top of that. We will keep pushing hard. And the most important thing is that we have the fastest car.”

More to follow.