Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail Ja Morant gun livestream
'Most exciting young star' away from NBA court after gun controversy
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Kirk kisses the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament in a playoff against Eric Cole, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fernando Alonso Video tease image
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bomani Jones
How Patrick Mahomes' and Jalen Hurts' fathers helped them reach the Super Bowl
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Max Verstappen seen during a photo shoot of the kit launch of Red Bull Racing in London, United Kingdom in 2023. // Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301310410 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230131-sports-LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James' legacy as the NBA's all-time top scorer
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dozy Mmobuosi speaks during an interview with CNN on February 7, 2023.
Dozy Mmobuosi: Nigerian businessman on the cusp of buying Premier League-bound Sheffield United
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s Instragram profile says he’s a writer and on Saturday the Swede penned a new page in his remarkable career when he became the oldest ever goalscorer in Italy’s Serie A.

As scripts go there was drama and pathos as the AC Milan forward achieved the landmark – at the age of 41 years and 166 days – with his goal coming from a retaken penalty in his team’s 3-1 defeat by Udinese.

Given a second chance after encroachment in the penalty, Ibrahimović hammered the ball straight down the middle as he overtook Alessandro Costacurta’s record set when the Italian was 41 years and 25 days old.

Ibrahimović’s goal leveled the scores at 1-1 just before half-time but Udinese pulled away in the second half to secure victory.

“It’s an honor but I’m sorry that this goal didn’t bring the three points,” Ibrahimović said, according to Sky Sport Italia.

It marked the striker’s first goal since returning to the field after undergoing surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury over the summer.

Ibrahimović celebrates with teammates after scoring.
Ibrahimović celebrates with teammates after scoring.
Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

‘Never suffered so much’

After Milan’s Scudetto success last season, Ibrahimović revealed on social media that he played the last six months of the 2021/2022 season without an ACL in his left knee – the strong band of tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone and the knee joint.

“Took more than 20 injections in six months,” said Ibrahimović said in a post published to his verified Instagram account.

“Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the pitch.”

But, despite his age and career-threatening injury, Ibrahimović seems determined to continue playing soccer.

“As long as I can produce results, I will still play,” he told CNN last November. “The day I slow down, I want the people around me to be honest and say he’s slowing down and then I’ll be realistic.”

Milan remain fourth in the table after its defeat, and will next take to the field on April 2 to face league leader Napoli.

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo – another legendary forward – rolled back the years to score a glorious long-range free kick as Al Nassr defeated Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

He then allowed his teammate Anderson Talisca to convert the winning penalty eight minutes later as a mark of respect. Brazilian Talisca has just come back from injury.