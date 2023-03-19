Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming marks his birthday with moving message about grief

CNN —

As Bruce Willis turned 68 on Sunday, his wife Emma Heming marked the day with a candid message about caring for someone living with frontotemporal dementia (FTP).

“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes,” Heming said in a Reels posted to her verified Instagram.

In her continued effort to spread awareness about the realities of processing a dementia diagnosis in the family, Heming went on to share that she thinks “it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

“I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this,” she said, referencing their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Heming added that “sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Bruce Willis attends a 2013 photo call for the film "A Good Day to Die Hard." Theo Kingma/Shutterstock Willis starred with Cybill Shepherd in the TV series "Moonlighting" from 1985 to 1989. They played private detectives in the comedy-drama, aka a "dramedy." ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Willis accepts a best actor Emmy Award for "Moonlighting" in 1987. Nick Ut/AP Willis puts his arm around musician Billy Joel as they sing together in New York in 1987. Willis released his own debut album that year, "The Return of Bruno." Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis Historical/VCG/Getty Images Willis put a new spin on the action hero archetype when he starred in the 1988 film "Die Hard." Many action movies in the '80s involved muscle-bound protagonists that seemed nearly invincible. Willis' John McClane was more vulnerable but also more relatable. Moviestore/Shutterstock Willis married another major movie star, Demi Moore, in 1987. The two have three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. They divorced in 2000. DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock Willis, left, appears on a Wayne's World skit during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1989. NBC/Getty Images Willis is seen with his young daughters Scout, left, and Rumer, in this photo that Rumer posted to her Instagram account in 2022. "Thank you for teaching me to be so silly," she wrote. From Rumer Willis/Instagram Willis and Meryl Streep appear together in the 1992 film "Death Becomes Her." Moviestore/Shutterstock Willis, third from right, poses with some of his "Pulp Fiction" co-stars in 1994. With Willis, from left, are Samuel L. Jackson, Maria de Medeiros, Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman and John Travolta. Tarantino also directed the film. Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images Willis appears with Brad Pitt in a scene from the 1995 film "12 Monkeys." Moviestore/Shutterstock Willis leaves his handprints outside Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1995. Bei/Shutterstock Willis and his family — from left, Scout, Rumer and Moore — attend the premiere of Moore's new movie "Striptease" in 1996. Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Willis performs at a concert in Berlin in 1996. Willis was born in West Germany in 1955. His dad, David, was an American soldier, and his mom, Marlene, was German. Willis grew up in New Jersey after his father was discharged from the military. Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images Willis appears on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno in 1997. Margaret Norton/NBC/Getty Images Willis and Milla Jovovich star in the 1997 sci-fi movie "The Fifth Element." Columbia/Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock Willis led a team of oil drillers that helped save the world in the 1998 film "Armageddon." Frank Masi/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock Willis and Haley Joel Osment appear in "The Sixth Sense" in 1999. Moviestore/Shutterstock Willis acts opposite David Schwimmer in an episode of "Friends" in 2000. Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Willis, as a national spokesman for Children in Foster Care, watches Danita Strauss kiss her son Tyler after his adoption was finalized in 2002. Rene Macura/AP Willis visits US troops in Kuwait in 2003. Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images Willis appears in a "Sin City" scene with Michael Madsen in 2005. Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock Willis walks the red carpet at the "Sin City" premiere in Los Angeles in 2005. Chris Pizzello/AP Willis and his daughter Rumer appear together in the 2005 film "Hostage." Miramax Films/Kobal/Shutterstock Willis poses with the animal character RJ, who he voices in the 2006 animated film "Over the Hedge." Eric Gaillard/Reuters Willis shows his support for the Chicago Bears as he attends the Super Bowl in 2007. He is joined by his daughters Tallulah and Rumer, his ex-wife Moore and Moore's husband, actor Ashton Kutcher. Amy Sancetta/AP Willis and fellow actors Danny DeVito and Jack Nicholson listen to a boy give thanks during the curtain call for a staged reading of "The World of Nick Adams" in 2008. The event benefited the Painted Turtle, a camp and family care center founded by actor Paul Newman for children with life-threatening illnesses. Eric Risberg/AP Willis looks at Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was playing a younger version of Willis' character in the time-travel film "Looper" in 2012. Gordon-Levitt wore prosthetic makeup to look more like Willis, and he even adopted some of Willis' speech patterns and mannerisms. Filmdistrict/Kobal/Shutterstock Willis, center, stars in "Moonrise Kingdom" in 2012. Niko Tavernise/Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection Willis attends the Berlin premiere of his latest "Die Hard" sequel in 2013. There have been five "Die Hard" movies, including the first one in 1988. Leon Addison Brown, Willis and Laurie Metcalf attend the opening night of the Broadway play "Misery" in 2015. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Willis attends his Comedy Central roast in 2018. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Willis throws out the first pitch before a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game in 2019. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Willis attends Moore's book party in 2019 with their daughters and his second wife, Emma Heming Willis. From left are Rumer Willis, Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Willis is directed by M. Night Shyamalan in the 2019 film "Glass." J Kourkounis/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Willis’ family, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, shared an update in February that the actor was diagnosed with FTP after first disclosing his diagnosis of aphasia in 2022.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTP is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.”

Heming has made it a point to document her journey as Willis’ caregiver and said in the caption of Sunday’s post that the messages of support that she reads from her followers help her in this respect.

Tearing up, she concluded her video message saying that “as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband.”