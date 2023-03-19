Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 20, 2023

Today CNN 10 is examining the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for an alleged scheme to deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. The International Criminal Court tries people, not countries, and focuses on those who hold the most responsibility, but could Putin ever see his day in court? Then, we have the story on a 5,000-mile-wide mass of seaweed that’s headed for Florida and could spoil your next trip to the beach. And it’s normal to have a roommate in your 20s, but CNN spoke to young people across the country whose roommates go by mom and dad. All that and an Australian man who spent more than forty hours in ocean on this episode of CNN 10.

