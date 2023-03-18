Ruth Bader Ginsburg is honored at a Supreme Court she wouldn’t recognize

Ariane de Vogue
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
Published 6:01 AM EDT, Sat March 18, 2023
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in Washington in 2013. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in Washington in 2013. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Todd Heisler/The New York Times/Redux
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. Here she is at 2 years old.
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. Here she is at 2 years old.
Supreme Court of the United States
A photo of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.
A photo of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.
AP
Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.
Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.
Courtesy of Joan and Stuart Danoff
Ginsburg and her cousin Richard ski at a lodge in the Adirondacks circa 1946.
Ginsburg and her cousin Richard ski at a lodge in the Adirondacks circa 1946.
Courtesy of Si and Roz Bessen
Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin's wedding in 1951.
Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin's wedding in 1951.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg met her husband, Martin,<strong> </strong>while attending Cornell University, and both went on to study law. The couple were engaged in December 1953.
Ginsburg met her husband, Martin, while attending Cornell University, and both went on to study law. The couple were engaged in December 1953.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg and her husband married in June 1954. She was 21 at the time.
Ginsburg and her husband married in June 1954. She was 21 at the time.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
The couple went on to have two children: Jane, born in 1955, and James, born in 1965.
The couple went on to have two children: Jane, born in 1955, and James, born in 1965.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
A portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At the time, she was a professor at the Columbia University School of Law. She was also a general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.
A portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At the time, she was a professor at the Columbia University School of Law. She was also a general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.
Bettmann/Getty Images
Ginsburg is joined by family members on the steps of the US Supreme Court after arguing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from left, are her brother-in-law Ed Stiepleman; her nephew David Stiepleman; and her son, James.
Ginsburg is joined by family members on the steps of the US Supreme Court after arguing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from left, are her brother-in-law Ed Stiepleman; her nephew David Stiepleman; and her son, James.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired with tenure at the Columbia University School of Law. She also taught at the Rutgers University School of Law.
Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired with tenure at the Columbia University School of Law. She also taught at the Rutgers University School of Law.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg, her husband and their two children -— James and Jane — pose for a photo off the shore of St. Thomas in 1979.
Ginsburg, her husband and their two children -— James and Jane — pose for a photo off the shore of St. Thomas in 1979.
Supreme Court of the United States
In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to be a judge for the US Court of Appeals' District of Columbia Circuit.
In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to be a judge for the US Court of Appeals' District of Columbia Circuit.
Supreme Court of the United States
Ginsburg in her chambers at the US Courthouse in Washington.
Ginsburg in her chambers at the US Courthouse in Washington.
Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty
Ginsburg, her husband and their children vacation in Egypt in 1985.
Ginsburg, her husband and their children vacation in Egypt in 1985.
Dennis Cook/AP
Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris circa 1988.
Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris circa 1988.
Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg reads to a group of children at the 10th anniversary of the TV show "Reading Rainbow" in 1993.
Ginsburg reads to a group of children at the 10th anniversary of the TV show "Reading Rainbow" in 1993.
Wally McNamee/Corbis/Getty Images
President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg is holding a photograph of Hillary Clinton singing "the toothbrush song" with Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara and her nursery school class.
President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg is holding a photograph of Hillary Clinton singing "the toothbrush song" with Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara and her nursery school class.
White House Photo/Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
Ginsburg talks with a reporter after being nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Sen. Joe Biden. US Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan is wearing the bowtie.
Ginsburg talks with a reporter after being nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Sen. Joe Biden. US Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan is wearing the bowtie.
CQ Archive/Roll Call Group/Getty Images
Ginsburg is greeted by her husband during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ginsburg is greeted by her husband during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
John Duricka/AP
During her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg holds up a book titled "My Grandma is Very Special." It was written by Paul Spera, her grandson.
During her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg holds up a book titled "My Grandma is Very Special." It was written by Paul Spera, her grandson.
Jennifer K. Law/AFP/Getty Images
Ginsburg takes the Supreme Court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, in August 1993. Joining them were Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.
Ginsburg takes the Supreme Court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, in August 1993. Joining them were Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.
Marcy Nighswander/AP
From the steps of the Supreme Court, Rehnquist introduces Ginsburg to the press in October 1993.
From the steps of the Supreme Court, Rehnquist introduces Ginsburg to the press in October 1993.
Jose R. Lopez/The New York Times/Redux
Ginsburg poses with family members at the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, from left, are her son-in-law, George Spera; her daughter, Jane; her granddaughter Clara Spera; her husband, Martin; her son, James; and her grandson Paul Spera.
Ginsburg poses with family members at the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, from left, are her son-in-law, George Spera; her daughter, Jane; her granddaughter Clara Spera; her husband, Martin; her son, James; and her grandson Paul Spera.
Doug Mills/AP
Ginsburg and her husband embrace while attending an event. The two were married for nearly 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.
Ginsburg and her husband embrace while attending an event. The two were married for nearly 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.
Courtesy of Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
This informal group photo was taken of the US Supreme Court in December 1993. From left are Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmun.
This informal group photo was taken of the US Supreme Court in December 1993. From left are Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmun.
Supreme Court of the United States
Scalia and Ginsburg pose on an elephant during their tour of India in 1994. Scalia once said they were an "odd couple" and he counted her as his "best buddy" on the bench.
Scalia and Ginsburg pose on an elephant during their tour of India in 1994. Scalia once said they were an "odd couple" and he counted her as his "best buddy" on the bench.
Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the opening-night production of "Ariadne auf Naxos," an opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.
Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the opening-night production of "Ariadne auf Naxos," an opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.
Carol Pratt/Courtesy of the Kennedy Center
Ginsburg and fellow Justice Sandra Day O'Connor hold basketballs given to them by the US women's basketball team in December 1995.
Ginsburg and fellow Justice Sandra Day O'Connor hold basketballs given to them by the US women's basketball team in December 1995.
Supreme Court of the United States
Ginsburg, front right, poses with other prominent Jewish-Americans while standing in a maze on New York's Ellis Island in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederic Brenner. Also in the front row, from left, are artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Itzhak Perlman and playwright Arthur Miller.
Ginsburg, front right, poses with other prominent Jewish-Americans while standing in a maze on New York's Ellis Island in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederic Brenner. Also in the front row, from left, are artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Itzhak Perlman and playwright Arthur Miller.
Adam Nadel/AP
Ginsburg sits in her Supreme Court chambers in 2002.
Ginsburg sits in her Supreme Court chambers in 2002.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Ginsburg makes her way through a crowd after an address at an ACLU conference in June 2003.
Ginsburg makes her way through a crowd after an address at an ACLU conference in June 2003.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Ginsburg and her husband laugh as they listen to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School in September 2003.
Ginsburg and her husband laugh as they listen to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School in September 2003.
Ed Bailey/AP
Ginsburg stands with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at the Department of State in January 2005. Ginsburg had sworn in Rice that day.
Ginsburg stands with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at the Department of State in January 2005. Ginsburg had sworn in Rice that day.
White House Photo/Justice Ginsburg's Personal Collection
From left, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy pose for a photo before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.
From left, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy pose for a photo before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.
Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images
Ginsburg wears a "Super Diva" sweatshirt as she works out at the Supreme Court in August 2007.
Ginsburg wears a "Super Diva" sweatshirt as she works out at the Supreme Court in August 2007.
Courtesy of Wendy Williams
Ginsburg talks with filmmaker David Grubin about his PBS series "The Jewish Americans" in 2008.
Ginsburg talks with filmmaker David Grubin about his PBS series "The Jewish Americans" in 2008.
Kevin Wolf/AP
Ginsburg arrives to a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg had surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade before, she had successful surgery for colon cancer.
Ginsburg arrives to a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg had surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade before, she had successful surgery for colon cancer.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool/Getty Images
The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose together in 2010. From left are Sandra Day O'Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose together in 2010. From left are Sandra Day O'Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
Supreme Court of the United States
While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard University, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary degree.
While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard University, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary degree.
Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Ginsburg visits with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.
Ginsburg visits with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.
AP
In August 2013, Ginsburg celebrated her 20th anniversary on the Supreme Court.
In August 2013, Ginsburg celebrated her 20th anniversary on the Supreme Court.
Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images
President Barack Obama hugs Ginsburg as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in January 2015. Ginsburg didn't shy away from fashion. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/21/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-scrunchies/index.html" target="_blank">She often accessorized</a> her black robe with intricate lace collars and an array of different gloves.
President Barack Obama hugs Ginsburg as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in January 2015. Ginsburg didn't shy away from fashion. She often accessorized her black robe with intricate lace collars and an array of different gloves.
Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images
Ginsburg, with an extra from "Carmen," attends the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in October 2015.
Ginsburg, with an extra from "Carmen," attends the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in October 2015.
Mark Peterson/Redux
Ginsburg acknowledges applause before a speaking event in Chicago in September 2017.
Ginsburg acknowledges applause before a speaking event in Chicago in September 2017.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University's law school in February 2018.
Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University's law school in February 2018.
Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux
Ginsburg gives a keynote address at Columbia University in February 2018.
Ginsburg gives a keynote address at Columbia University in February 2018.
Diane Bondareff for Columbia University
Ginsburg and other Supreme Court justices attend a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House in November 2018.
Ginsburg and other Supreme Court justices attend a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House in November 2018.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
The US Supreme Court, with newest member Brett Kavanaugh, poses for an official portrait in Washington in November 2018. In the back row, from left, are Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Kavanaugh. In the front row, from left, are Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Ginsburg and Samuel Alito.
The US Supreme Court, with newest member Brett Kavanaugh, poses for an official portrait in Washington in November 2018. In the back row, from left, are Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Kavanaugh. In the front row, from left, are Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Ginsburg and Samuel Alito.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Ginsburg leaves a private ceremony at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where former Justice John Paul Stevens was lying in repose in July 2019.
Ginsburg leaves a private ceremony at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where former Justice John Paul Stevens was lying in repose in July 2019.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Ginsburg makes her first public appearance since it was announced in August 2019 that she had undergone recent treatment for pancreatic cancer. While accepting an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/26/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-health/index.html" target="_blank">she made remarks</a> and briefly referenced her health.
Ginsburg makes her first public appearance since it was announced in August 2019 that she had undergone recent treatment for pancreatic cancer. While accepting an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo, she made remarks and briefly referenced her health.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
In December 2019, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/17/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-donald-trump-lawyer-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">Ginsburg was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture.</a> She planned to donate the $1 million prize to a number of organizations that promote opportunities for women.
In December 2019, Ginsburg was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture. She planned to donate the $1 million prize to a number of organizations that promote opportunities for women.
Krista Schlueter/The New York Times/Redux
Ginsburg participates in a discussion about the 19th Amendment at the Georgetown University Law Center in February 2020. The 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.
Ginsburg participates in a discussion about the 19th Amendment at the Georgetown University Law Center in February 2020. The 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
In photos: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CNN  — 

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lauded by former clerks and colleagues at a memorial ceremony held at the Supreme Court on Friday – an institution she’d scarcely recognize if she were still on the bench.

During the special session of the court, delayed because of Covid-19, Chief Justice John Roberts pointed to Ginsburg’s dedication to equality and said she “changed our country profoundly for the better.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said her opinions were “concise and elegant.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, a former clerk, called the justice’s work the “stuff of legend.” (Prelogar also revealed Ginsburg’s passion for chocolate fondue.)

But as the legal luminaries mingled in the Great Hall outside the marble-lined chamber, little was said about how much the court has changed in the 130 weeks since Ginsburg’s passing.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Kavanaugh and Alito said judges would be out of the abortion equation. That's not the case

Fresh on the minds of many is the unprecedented leak last May of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, a disclosure the court described as a “grave assault on the judicial process.”

In addition, however, the current conservative majority, including Ginsburg’s replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is working expeditiously to reverse much of what Ginsburg stood for in areas such as reproductive health, voting rights, affirmative action, administrative law and religious liberty.

In the past few months, the court has seen its approval ratings plummet amid claims that it has become irreparably political. Even the relationships between the justices, while cordial, have frayed in public over debates concerning the court’s legitimacy.

As conservatives praise the court’s new season, others mourn the dismantling of Ginsburg’s life work.

“We are in the midst of a constitutional revolution, and the praise being lavished on Ruth Bader Ginsburg today, should not cause us to lose sight of that fact,” said Neil S. Seigel, a professor at Duke University and former Ginsburg clerk.

Lara Bazelon, a law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, put it more forcefully in an interview with CNN: “The current court is taking a wrecking ball to her legacy to smash it to smithereens.”

RBG’s legacy

Ginsburg died at 87 years old on September 18, 2020, having spent some 40 years as a federal judge – 27 on the high court. She worked until the end, even dialing into oral arguments from her hospital bed in Baltimore in May 2020 to chastise a lawyer for the Trump administration. The case at hand concerned a religion-based challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that employer-provided health insurance plans cover birth control as a preventive service.

“You have tossed entirely to the wind what Congress thought was essential, that is that women be provided these services with no hassles, no cost to them,” Ginsburg said.

After her death – less than seven weeks before Election Day – then-President Donald Trump praised her. “She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” he said, while as expected, moving with dispatch to push through the nomination of a candidate believed to be Ginsburg’s ideological opposite in many areas: Justice Amy Coney Barrett .

The shift from Ginsburg to Barrett is akin to 1991 when Justice Thurgood Marshall, a legend of the civil rights movement who often cast his votes with the liberals on the bench, was replaced with Justice Clarence Thomas, who has become a hero of the conservative right.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 1: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court through security fencing on June 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The country continues to wait for an official decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization case that could essentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. According to media reports, Supreme Court officials are escalating their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion in the case. The justices have 33 remaining cases to be decided by the end of June or the first week in July. The issues include abortion, guns, religion and climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 1: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court through security fencing on June 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The country continues to wait for an official decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization case that could essentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision. According to media reports, Supreme Court officials are escalating their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion in the case. The justices have 33 remaining cases to be decided by the end of June or the first week in July. The issues include abortion, guns, religion and climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Supreme Court embarrassed by the opinion leak is embarrassed again

The philosophical differences between the two jurists was almost immediately evident in disputes over the religious liberty implications of state Covid restrictions.

When Ginsburg was still alive, the court ruled in favor of the states with Roberts serving as the swing vote. But after Barrett’s confirmation, the houses of worship won.

Barrett – a former clerk to Ginsburg’s friend, the late Justice Antonin Scalia – has also embraced the constitutional theory of originalism, a judicial philosophy championed by Scalia. Under the doctrine, the Constitution should be interpreted based on its original public reading.

Just last term the court divided along familiar ideological lines in several cases and Barrett sided with the majority, cementing the court’s conservative turn.

Barrett’s presence also means that Roberts no longer controls the court, as there are five votes to his right on some of the most divisive issues of the day.

“He is no longer empowered to moderate the very conservative direction in which the court’s other conservatives are pushing the institution,” Siegel said.

Reversing Roe

The biggest blow for liberals last term came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, an opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito that reversed Roe – a decision that had been on the books during Ginsburg’s entire tenure.

While she enjoyed a cordial relationship for the most part with her colleagues, Siegel and Bazelon said she would have been surprised by specific references Alito made to an article she wrote in 1992 as a lower court judge.

On the 3rd page of his opinion Alito argued that when Roe was decided it was such a broad decision that it “effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single state.” He went on to say that it has “embittered our political culture for a half century.” After that sentiment he cited Ginsburg’s article in a footnote, where she wrote that the sweep of the decision had “halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believed, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue.”

Some believe Alito included the quotation to point out that Ginsburg, along with others, felt like the court may have moved too fast too soon in the opinion. But others question his use of the citation, especially because Ginsburg never questioned the result of the decision, only its reasoning in certain sections.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.
Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Samuel Alito lashes out at liberals in guns case as tensions boil over at SCOTUS

“Alito’s citation is both cynical and misleading, implying that Justice Ginsburg disapproved of the Roe holding,” Bazelon said.

That couldn’t be “farther from the truth,” she said, pointing out that Ginsburg’s disagreement was that the reasoning should have “honed in more precisely on the women’s equality dimension.” She noted that Ginsburg always agreed with the result of the opinion.

In the last years of her life Ginsburg was asked what would happen if the court were to ever overturn Roe and she said that it would have a particularly harsh impact on women who did not have the means to travel across state lines to obtain the procedure.

Those words were echoed in the joint dissent last term filed by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in Dobbs. “Above all others, women lacking financial resources will suffer from today’s decision,” they wrote.

On Friday, Breyer, now retired, sat in the front row, next to retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy was replaced in 2018 by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who also voted to overturn Roe.

During her final term, Ginsburg may have known Roe was in jeopardy. There were, after all, likely five members skeptical of the opinion. But she may have felt that Roberts could be persuaded to stop short of overturning precedent out of respect for the stability of the law.

The very fact that she thought Roe could be in danger, was a signal that Ginsburg saw changes afoot before her passing. She often lamented the politicization of the court that she thought could be traced partly to the confirmation process. She noted that in 1993 when she was nominated by President Bill Clinton she was confirmed by a vote of 93-3 even though she had served as a lawyer for the liberal ACLU. In modern day confirmation hearings, that vote would have been much closer.

Awaiting new opinions

Last term, in a rash of 6-3 decisions the fissures were evident.

After dodging Second Amendment cases for years, for example, the court crafted a 6-3 opinion marking the widest expansion of gun rights in a decade.

Kagan dissented when a 6-3 court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, a writing that seemed to trigger Kagan’s inner Ginsburg. She criticized the court for stripping the EPA of the “power Congress gave it to respond to ‘the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”

“The Court appoints itself – instead of Congress or the expert agency – the decision-maker on climate policy,” she said.

“I cannot think of many things more frightening,” Kagan concluded.

The conservative court is not finished.

In 2013, Ginsburg wrote a scathing dissent when Roberts penned an opinion gutting a key section of the historic Voting Rights Act.

Ginsburg wrote at the time that weakening the law when it “has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”

This term, the court is tackling another section of the same law.

And the court is considering whether to bar colleges and universities from taking race into consideration as a factor in admissions plans.

In 2002, Ginsburg memorably wrote about why such programs are necessary. “The stain of generations of racial oppression is still visible in our society, and the determination to hasten its removal remains vital,” she said.

On Friday former clerk Amanda L. Tyler spoke lovingly about her late boss who, she said, had been described as a “prophet, an American hero, a rock of righteousness, and a national treasure.”

She said Ginsburg had “the best qualities a judge can have: lawyerly precision, an abiding dedication to procedural integrity, a commitment to opening up access to the justice system to ensure that the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.”

The event in the great hushed hall, like many other memorials, served as a reunion of sorts for Ginsburg’s family and her acolytes and a respite from the court’s regular order. On Monday, the justices take the bench again for a new set of cases.

Related