Lance Reddick’s wife shares emotional tribute: ‘He was taken from us far too soon’

By Megan Thomas, CNN
Updated 7:19 PM EDT, Sat March 18, 2023
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/17/entertainment/lance-reddick-death/index.html" target="_blank">Lance Reddick</a>, an actor known for his performance as Cedric Daniels on "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" franchise, died on Friday, March 17. According to his representative, Mia Hansen, Reddick passed away suddenly in the morning "from natural causes." He was 60.
Danny Moloshok/Reuters
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/entertainment/bobby-caldwell-death/index.html" target="_blank">Bobby Caldwell</a>, the soulful singer and songwriter behind R&B hits like "What You Won't Do For Love" and "Open Your Eyes," died March 14, according to his wife, Mary Caldwell. He was 71.
Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP
Former US Rep. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/politics/patricia-schroeder-colorado-congresswoman-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Patricia Schroeder</a> of Colorado, a longtime Democratic congresswoman who championed women's rights, died at 82. Schroeder died at night on Monday, March 13, in a hospital surrounded by her family, her daughter, Jamie Cornish, confirmed to CNN. The cause was complications from a stroke, Cornish said.
Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call/AP
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/03/13/sport/joe-pepitone-yankees-mlb-obit-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Joe Pepitone</a>, a three-time All-Star who played for the New York Yankees between 1962 and 1969, has died at age 82, according to an announcement from the team.
Focus On Sport/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/13/sport/dick-fosbury-high-jump-obit-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Dick Fosbury</a>, a legendary Olympic gold high jumper who revolutionized the track and field event, died Sunday, March 12, of lymphoma, according to his publicist Ray Schulte. Fosbury was 76.
AP
South African rapper <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/africa/costa-titch-death-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Costa Titch</a> died suddenly, his family said in a March 12 Instagram post, hours after performing at a music festival. The musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was 28.
Alet Pretorius/Shutterstock
Longtime Minnesota Vikings coach <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/11/football/bud-grant-vikings-nfl-coach-death/index.html" target="_blank">Bud Grant</a> died Saturday, March 11, at 95, the "absolutely heartbroken" team said in a statement. Grant coached the Vikings for 18 seasons, from 1967 through 1983 and again in 1985.
Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/business/japan-billionaire-7-eleven-masatoshi-ito-death-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Masatoshi Ito</a>, the Japanese billionaire who turned 7-Eleven convenience stores into a global empire, died at age 98. Seven & I Holdings, operator of 7-Eleven, confirmed the death in a statement on Monday, adding that Ito died from old age on Friday, March 10.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Renowned architect <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/a-eugene-kohn-architect-obit" target="_blank">Eugene Kohn</a> died Thursday, March 9, at the age of 92. Kohn was a co-founder of the architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, whose best-known projects include New York City's One Vanderbilt and the Shanghai World Financial Center.
Doris Thomas/Fairfax Media/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/entertainment/robert-blake-death/index.html" target="_blank">Robert Blake</a>, noted actor and Emmy winner who starred in the crime series "Baretta," died on March 9, according to his daughter, Delinah Blake Hurwitz. He was 89. In 2001, Blake's second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was found murdered in the San Fernando Valley. In 2005, he was acquitted of murder charges relating to the case. He later lost a civil suit brought forth by Bakley's children.
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Imagesinment Con
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/10/us/navajo-nation-peterson-zah-dies-reaj/index.html" target="_blank">Peterson Zah</a>, who led the Navajo Nation as chairman and its first president, died on Tuesday, March 7. He was 85.
Barbara Laing/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images
Guitarist <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/05/entertainment/lynyrd-skynyrd-guitarist-gary-rossington-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Gary Rossington</a>, the last surviving founding member of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died on Sunday, March 5. He was 71.
Press Backstage/DAPR/Zumapress/File
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/03/entertainment/tom-sizemore-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Tom Sizemore</a>, an actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Natural Born Killers," died on March 3. He was 61. The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February.
Victoria Will/Invision/AP
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/style/article/rafael-vinoly-architect-dies-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Rafael Viñoly</a>, the Uruguayan-born architect who designed 20 Fenchurch Street in London — aka "The Walkie-Talkie" — died on March 2, his firm said. He was 78.
Jonathan Wong/South China Morning Post/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/02/entertainment/wayne-shorter-death/index.html" target="_blank">Wayne Shorter</a>, a Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer who helped shape the sound of contemporary jazz, died March 2, according to his publicist. He was 89.
Bill Wagg/Redferns/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/02/sport/jerry-richardson-carolina-panthers-death-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Jerry Richardson</a>, the founder and former owner of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, died at the age of 86 on March 1, the team announced.
Chris Keane/Reuters
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/25/us/lo-jelks-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Lorenzo "Lo" Jelks</a>, Atlanta's first Black television news reporter, died at the age of 83, CNN affiliate <a href="https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/lo-jelks-atlantas-first-black-tv-reporter-dead-83/KSDAX6J3XVFYBO5QGYNUC2V7GU/" target="_blank" target="_blank">WSB</a> reported on February 25. Jelks joined WSB-TV in 1967 and stayed for nearly a decade, according to the Atlanta Press Club.
WSB
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/19/entertainment/richard-belzer-death/index.html" target="_blank">Richard Belzer</a>, the comedian and actor best known for playing Detective John Munch across a number of NBC crime dramas over more than two decades, died on February 19, according to his longtime manager. He was 78.
Francois Durand/Getty Images
Actress <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/18/entertainment/actress-stella-stevens-obit-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">Stella Stevens</a>, who appeared in a string of movies in the 1960s and '70s such as "The Nutty Professor" and "The Poseidon Adventure," died February 17, according to her son. She was 84.
George Elam/ANL/Shutterstock
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/sport/tim-mccarver-mlb-obit-spt/index.html" target="_blank">Tim McCarver</a>, a longtime Major League Baseball broadcaster who won two World Series titles during his 21-year playing career, died at the age of 81, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on February 16.
Kathy Willens/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/15/entertainment/raquel-welch-death/index.html" target="_blank">Raquel Welch</a>, an actress who became an international sex symbol in the 1960s, died on February 15, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer. She was 82.
Avalon/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/12/entertainment/trugoy-the-dove-death/index.html" target="_blank">David Jude Jolicoeur</a>, center, better known as Trugoy the Dove from the iconic rap trio De La Soul, died February 12 at the age of 54. A cause of death was not provided.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/13/entertainment/austin-majors-death/index.html" target="_blank">Austin Majors</a>, a former child actor best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz on "NYPD Blue," died on February 11, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. He was 27. The cause of death was under investigation.
Enos Solomon/FilmMagic/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/09/entertainment/burt-bacharach-death/index.html" target="_blank">Burt Bacharach</a>, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "(They Long to Be) Close to You" and the theme from the movie "Arthur," died at the age of 94, a family member of Bacharach confirmed to CNN on February 9.
Martin Mills/Archive Photos/Getty Images
World-famous fashion designer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/paco-rabanne-fashion-designer-dead-intl-scli" target="_blank">Paco Rabanne</a> died at the age of 88 on February 3. The Spanish designer, born Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded his eponymous fashion house in 1966 and courted both praise and controversy for his creations.
Lionel Cironneau/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/sport/bobby-beathard-nfl-executive-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Bobby Beathard</a>, NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer, died January 30 at the age of 86. Beathard helped to build teams that won four Super Bowls, including the 1972 Miami Dolphins team that finished undefeated.
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Hockey Hall of Famer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/sport/bobby-hull-hockey-death-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bobby Hull</a> died January 30 at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced. "The Golden Jet" was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Actress<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/29/entertainment/annie-wersching-death/index.html" target="_blank"> Annie Wersching</a> died of cancer on January 29, her publicist, Craig Schneider, told CNN. She was 45. Wersching was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24." She also provided the voice for Tess in "The Last of Us" video game.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/entertainment/lisa-loring-wednesday-addams-dead-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">Lisa Loring</a>, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, died January 28 at the age of 64.
Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/29/entertainment/tom-verlaine-obit/index.html" target="_blank">Tom Verlaine</a>, founding member of seminal New York punk band Television, died on January 28 "after a brief illness," according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's former partner Patti Smith. He was 73.
Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images
Former Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/27/sport/jessie-lemonier-death-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Jessie Lemonier</a> died on January 26, according to a statement from the Lions. He was 25. The Lions did not provide details on the cause of death.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/entertainment/cindy-williams-dead/index.html" target="_blank">Cindy Williams</a>, the dynamic actress known best for playing the bubbly Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died January 25 at the age of 75.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/entertainment/lance-kerwin-death/index.html" target="_blank">Lance Kerwin</a>, an actor best known for his role in "James at 15" and the TV miniseries "Salem's Lot" as well as other notable series throughout the '70s, died at the age of 62, his talent agent John Boitano told CNN on January 25.
NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/balkrishna-doshi-architect-death/index.html" target="_blank">Balkrishna Doshi</a>, one of the Indian subcontinent's most celebrated architects, died January 24 at the age of 95. He was India's first — and to date, only — winner of the Pritzker Prize, the profession's equivalent to the Nobel Prize.
Vastu Shilpa Consultants
Mexican comedian <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/entertainment/polo-polo-death/index.html" target="_blank">Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez</a>, who performed as "Polo Polo," died on January 23, his family announced. He was 78. Benitez was known for his adult-themed jokes and Spanish language puns, which were showcased in dozens of albums the comedian recorded throughout the 2000s.
Pablo Salazar/Clasos.com/LatinContent/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/sport/sal-bando-mlb-all-star-death-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sal Bando</a>, a four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, died January 20 after a long battle with cancer. He was 78. From 1972 to 1974, Bando won three consecutive World Series titles as captain of the Oakland Athletics.
Al Messerschmidt/AP
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/entertainment/david-crosby-death/index.html" target="_blank">David Crosby</a>, a folk and rock music pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds as well as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, died at the age of 81, his family announced on January 19.
Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/football/anton-walkes-charlotte-fc-death-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Anton Walkes</a>, a defender for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, died at the age of 25, the team announced in a statement on January 19. Walkes died from injuries suffered in a boating accident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement. He previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Atlanta United.
Scott Kinser/CSM/Zuma
The world's oldest known person, French nun <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/17/europe/france-oldest-person-world-dies-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sister André</a>, died at the age of 118 on January 17. Sister André, born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, lived near the French city of Toulon. She dedicated most of her life to religious service, according to a statement released by Guinness in April 2022.
Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images
Italian screen legend <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/16/entertainment/gina-lollobrigida-dead-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">Gina Lollobrigida</a> died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported on January 16, citing members of her family. Together with Sophia Loren, Lollobrigida came to symbolize Italian actresses in the 1950s and 1960s.
John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Veteran actor <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/16/entertainment/al-brown-wire-actor-dead-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Al Brown</a>, who became famous for his role in the hit TV show "The Wire," died on January 13. He was 83. Brown made his name playing police commander Stanislaus "Stan" Valchek in the show about the Baltimore drugs trade.
Maximum Film/Alamy
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/14/us/robbie-knievel-dies/index.html" target="_blank">Robbie Knievel</a>, who followed in the daredevil footsteps of his father Evel Knievel, died on January 13. He was 60. According to his brother Kelly, Robbie had advanced pancreatic cancer and "knew he was sick for probably six months."
Zak Hussein/PA Images/Reuters
Singer <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/entertainment/lisa-marie-presley-cardiac-arrest/index.html" target="_blank">Lisa Marie Presley</a>, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest, her mother said. She was 54.
Jun Sato/WireImage/WireImage
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/13/entertainment/robbie-bachman-drummer-death-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">Robbie Bachman</a>, the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died at the age of 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on January 12.
Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/11/entertainment/carole-cook-death/index.html" target="_blank">Carole Cook</a>, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, died on January 11. She was 98.
Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/11/entertainment/jeff-beck-death/index.html" target="_blank">Jeff Beck</a>, the rock guitarist often regarded among the greatest of all-time, died at the age of 78, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts on January 11. Beck rose to fame in the '60s when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. He left a year later to start his own group The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart and Ron Wood.
David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/tatjana-patitz-supermodel-death-cec/index.html" target="_blank">Tatjana Patitz</a>, who rose to fashion fame in the '90s as an animal-loving supermodel with a piercing gaze, died from breast cancer on January 11, her agent confirmed to CNN. Patitz was 56.
Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Actress <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/entertainment/actress-melinda-dillon-obit-christmas-story-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">Melinda Dillon</a>, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies "A Christmas Story" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," died January 9, according to a cremation service in Long Beach, California. She was 83.
©Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection
<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/10/politics/lynette-hardaway-diamond-and-silk-death/index.html" target="_blank">Lynette Hardaway</a>, a prominent conservative social media personality and member of the duo Diamond & Silk, died at the age 51, a post on the pair's Facebook account announced on January 9.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/08/media/bernard-kalb-death/index.html" target="_blank">Bernard Kalb</a>, the long-time journalist and founding anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources" program, died on January 8, his family said. He was 100.
NBC/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/08/entertainment/adam-rich-dead/index.html" target="_blank">Adam Rich</a>, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," died January 7, according to a report by TMZ, citing his family. He was 54.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Italian football legend <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/01/06/football/gianluca-vialli-death-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Gianluca Vialli </a>died on January 6 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Vialli, 58, played for Italian clubs Sampdoria and Juventus, where he won the 1996 Champions League before playing for the English Premier League team Chelsea. He also played 59 times for the Italian national team.
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/03/world/nasa-astronaut-walter-cunningham-obit-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Walter Cunningham</a>, a retired NASA astronaut who piloted the first crewed flight in the space agency's famed Apollo program, died on January 3. He was 90.
NASA
Professional rally driver and YouTube star <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/03/motorsport/ken-block-death-motorsport-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Ken Block</a> died in a snowmobile accident on January 2. He was 55. Before embarking on his rally driving career, Block co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes in 1994, which went on to become one of the most recognizable skateboarding apparel brands in the world.
Paulo Oliveira/DPI/NurPhoto/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/entertainment/earth-wind--fire-drummer-dead/index.html" target="_blank">Fred White</a>, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, died January 1 at the age of 67. With the band, White won six Grammys and was nominated a total of 13 times. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/sport/nfl-hall-of-fame-official-art-mcnally-dies-spt/index.html" target="_blank">Art McNally</a>, the "father of instant replay" and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died January 1 at the age of 97.
Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP
People we've lost in 2023
CNN  — 

Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Stephanie Reddick, the late actor’s widow, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Lance Reddick, a veteran character actor known for his performance as Cedric Daniels on “The Wire” and for his work in the “John Wick” franchise, died of natural causes, according to his representative, Mia Hansen.

His “Wire” co-star Wendall Pierce remembered Reddick as a “man of great strength and grace” in a tribute on Friday.

“As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce wrote. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”

“Shocked!! Speechless!! This talented, kind, intelligent King is gone!! I was blessed to have worked with you and blessed to have known you,” actress Viola Davis wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “Praying for comfort for your family and loved ones! Rest well Lance Reddick…..see you on the other side.”

Reddick, who appears in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” was also remembered by his colleagues in the franchise.

“A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend,” read a post from the film.

Reddick was also the voice of Commander Zavala in the Destiny game series and beloved in the community of players of the game.

His wife acknowledged their affection in her tribute.

“And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game,” Stephanie Reddick wrote.

She asked for donations in his name be made to momcares.org, a nonprofit organization serving mothers and families in Baltimore, his hometown.

