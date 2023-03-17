exp Markets react to Credit Suisse $53b loan | FST 031604ASEG1 | cnn biz_00002001.png
London CNN  — 

Credit Suisse is not out the woods just yet.

Shares in the Swiss lender fell by as much as 10% Friday morning, erasing some of Thursday’s gains, as investors feared that a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss central bank might not be enough to rescue the beleaguered bank.

The lender’s stock started to founder last week as turmoil in now-collapsed US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank set alarm bells ringing about banks in other markets.

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse shares crashed as much as 30% to hit $1.55 apiece, a new record low.

The stock rebounded 19% Thursday following the bank’s announcement that it would borrow 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank “to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

But Credit Suisse’s problems owe more to “ongoing market confidence issues”, according to JP Morgan’s banking analysts.

In a note on Thursday, they wrote that the bumper liquidity injection would not be enough to keep the bank afloat, and they saw a takeover by fellow Swiss lender UBS as the most likely endgame.

Credit Suisse has lost a third of its stock market value since the start of the year, and more than 70% in the past 12 months, following a string of scandals and bad calls by management that have eroded investors’ confidence.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.