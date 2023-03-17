CNN —

Seeing surprise guests at sporting events is not uncommon. You often catch a glimpse of a movie star at a grand slam tennis event or a musician at a golf major.

Soccer is no different. On Thursday, reality TV star Kim Kardashian sprinkled celebrity gold dust over Arsenal’s Europa League game against Portuguese club Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium.

Kardashian was pictured watching the game with her son, Saint, having posted on her Instagram story hours before a picture of Arsenal merchandize with the caption: “Send help SOS.”

There was plenty to keep up with during an action-packed match. Arsenal, who hadn’t lost since February 15, suffered defeat in heartbreaking fashion – conceding a goal from the halfway line before then losing on penalties.

Twitter was abuzz, asking had the much touted ‘Kardashian curse’ struck.

The ‘Kardashian curse’ is a theory prevalent on the internet that connects people that members of the family are involved with and a downturn in their fortunes.

“The Kardashian curse strikes again,” tweeted one Arsenal fan account.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko (left), Gabriel Martinelli (centre) and Thomas Partey look dejected after losing against Sporting CP. John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

The 42-year-old Kardashian posted photos from throughout the game showing Saint displaying the wide array of emotions the Europa League game delivered.

He was seen celebrating when Arsenal took a first-half lead through Granit Xhaka and looked to be heading through, only to be followed with a photo of him looking despairingly later on as the game unraveled for Arsenal.

Sporting equalized through a spectacular Pedro Gonçalves goal from the halfway line in the second half before the Portuguese team won a penalty shootout after the last-16 tie finished 1-1 on Thursday and 3-3 on aggregate.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen A-list celebrities attend matches in the UK this season, with actors Michael B Jordan and Ryan Reynolds spotted at Bournemouth and Wrexham games respectively.