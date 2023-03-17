Vladimir Putin
'Hugely significant': CNN reporter reacts to Putin arrest warrant
02:17 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Vladimir Putin
'Hugely significant': CNN reporter reacts to Putin arrest warrant
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CGT unionists light flares on the ring road as they block the traffic to protest, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 17, 2023. - French President faces intensified protests and accusations of anti-democratic behaviour after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nk miissile to impact
Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by the U.S. Military prior to transmission.) An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is parked in an aircraft shelter at Creech Air Force Base on November 17, 2015 in Indian Springs, Nevada. The Pentagon has plans to expand combat air patrols flights by remotely piloted aircraft by as much as 50 percent over the next few years to meet an increased need for surveillance, reconnaissance and lethal airstrikes in more areas around the world. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
us drone russian jet video
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alibaba drones
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
damage underwater cyclone freddy
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israel Protests vpx
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Biden
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roxham road northern border
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david carrick vpx screengrab
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab hamburg shooting german police
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kidnapped Americans Facebook video vpx
New video shows kidnapped Americans in Mexico hours before attack
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court said there “are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the alleged crimes, for having committed them directly alongside others, and for “his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts.”

The charges, which relate to an alleged practice that CNN and others have reported on, are the first to be formally lodged against officials in Moscow since it began its unprovoked attack on Ukraine last year.

It remains unlikely that a trial at The Hague will go ahead; Russia is not a member of the ICC and the court does not conduct trials in absentia, so any Russian officials charged would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.

Earlier this month, CNN reported on 15-year-old Arina Yatsiuk, one of 345 Ukrainian children who disappeared since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, according to official Ukrainian statistics.

Arina Yatsiuk
Arina Yatsiuk
courtesy Oksana Yatsyuk

Russian troops killed her parents, then she vanished without a trace

The Ukrainian government says many of the missing children have been forcibly taken to Russia. The Russian government doesn’t deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a centerpiece of propaganda.

One senior Ukrainian official told CNN on Monday that Kyiv has been pushing the ICC for some time to seek arrest warrants against Russian individuals in relation to the war in Ukraine.

In April, the office of Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, said that around 600 children from Ukraine had been placed in orphanages in Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod before being sent to live with families in the Moscow region.

As of mid-October, 800 children from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area were living in the Moscow region, many with families, according to the Moscow regional governor.

Some of the children have ended up thousands of miles and several time zones away from Ukraine. According to Lvova-Belova’s office, Ukrainian kids have been sent to live in institutions and with foster families in 19 different Russian regions, including Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tyumen regions in Siberia and Murmansk in the Arctic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andry Yermak, said on Telegram on Friday that the arrest warrant issued for Putin is “just the beginning.”

“The world has received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and that its leadership and accomplices will be brought to justice,” Ukrainian General Prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, added in a post on Facebook on Friday.

“This means that Putin must be arrested outside of Russia and brought to trial. And world leaders will think twice before shaking his hand or sitting down with him at the negotiating table.”

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian children's rights commissioner, is also accused of war crimes.
Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian children's rights commissioner, is also accused of war crimes.
Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Court of ‘last resort’

Moscow rejected the warrant on Friday. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry of foreign affairs, said the court has “no meaning” for the country, “including from a “legal point of view.”

“Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible [pretences] for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us,” she said.

“Wheels of Justice are turning,” the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet. “I applaud the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over forcible transfer of Ukrainian children. International criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes.”

Located in The Hague, Netherlands, and created by a treaty called the Rome Statute first brought before the United Nations, the ICC operates independently. Most countries on Earth – 123 of them – are parties to the treaty, but there are very large and notable exceptions, including Russia.

The ICC is meant to be a court of “last resort” and is not meant to replace a country’s justice system. The court, which has 18 judges serving nine-year terms, tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes.

The UN on Thursday found in a report that Russia has “committed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law” in Ukraine.

The report claims that the war crimes perpetrated by the Russians included “attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, wilful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, as well as unlawful transfers and deportations of children.”

Its findings also documented a small number of violations perpetrated by the Ukrainian forces, “including likely indiscriminate attacks and two incidents qualifying as war crimes, where Russian prisoners of war were shot, wounded and tortured,” the United Nations Human Rights statement says.

CNN’s Hira Humayun, Olga Voitovych, Ivana Kottasová and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting