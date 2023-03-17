CNN —
Big blobs, big tips, and naughty plates; these are the must-watch videos of the week.
The Atlantic Ocean is heavy on the sargassum
A blob twice the width of the US is heading towards Florida's coast
03:13 - Source: CNN
CNN’s Rosemary Church interviews a leading scientist about a massive seaweed blob twice the size of the US that’s headed for the Gulf of Mexico.
LOVETOFU
'I'm just a vegan': State rejects man's personalized license plate some see as dirty
01:54 - Source: CNN
Is this license plate naughty or nice? Depends on how you look at it. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Big tipper
Pop star tips waiter $5K
01:26 - Source: KETV
Pop star Jason Derulo tipped a waiter $5,000 while dining in Omaha, Nebraska. CNN affiliate KETV has the story.
“There’s something about my face”: ‘Wednesday’ star
Jenna Ortega remakes '90s classic on 'SNL'
01:34 - Source: CNN
“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time and did a remake of a scene from “The Parent Trap” with co-star Fred Armisen.
SNL brings in new security for the Oscars
Watch 'SNL' spoof Oscars pre-show in cold open
01:21 - Source: CNN
“Saturday Night Live” brings us the Oscars red carpet and its newest changes.