VOTW March 17
VOTW March 17
Brian Lapointe, FAU Harbor Branch
CNN  — 

Big blobs, big tips, and naughty plates; these are the must-watch videos of the week.

The Atlantic Ocean is heavy on the sargassum

florida blob
A blob twice the width of the US is heading towards Florida's coast
03:13 - Source: CNN

CNN’s Rosemary Church interviews a leading scientist about a massive seaweed blob twice the size of the US that’s headed for the Gulf of Mexico.

LOVETOFU

Tofu License Plate 3
'I'm just a vegan': State rejects man's personalized license plate some see as dirty
01:54 - Source: CNN

Is this license plate naughty or nice? Depends on how you look at it. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Big tipper

Jason Derulo tips waiter KETV pkg vpx
Pop star tips waiter $5K
01:26 - Source: KETV

Pop star Jason Derulo tipped a waiter $5,000 while dining in Omaha, Nebraska. CNN affiliate KETV has the story.

“There’s something about my face”: ‘Wednesday’ star

SNL Parent Trap scene Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega remakes '90s classic on 'SNL'
01:34 - Source: CNN

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time and did a remake of a scene from “The Parent Trap” with co-star Fred Armisen.

SNL brings in new security for the Oscars

snl oscars red carpet preshow_00005317.png
Watch 'SNL' spoof Oscars pre-show in cold open
01:21 - Source: CNN

“Saturday Night Live” brings us the Oscars red carpet and its newest changes.