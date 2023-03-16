CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The biggest tax changes you'll see
01:29 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The biggest tax changes you'll see
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

The past two tax-filing seasons were fraught with aggravations, delays, last-minute changes and huge backlogs at the IRS. But by comparison, this year’s tax-filing season has been going relatively smoothly, tax preparers say.

“After a few years of pandemic-related updates, mid-tax season IRS guidance, last-minute tax law changes and more, the ‘quiet’ is a welcome change to many,” the National Association of Tax Preparers said in a statement.

Indeed, the most recent filing season statistics from the IRS indicate more returns are being processed and more refunds are being issued than at the same point last year.

For example, the IRS reports that as of the week ending March 3 it had sent out 11% more refunds than it had during the same week a year ago.

Even though the IRS has processed more refunds at this point, however, the average refund this year, as expected, is smaller — down 11% to $3,028 from the same period last year. That’s because pandemic-relief measures that boosted refunds in the past two years have expired.

Better but far from perfect

A return to a more normal tax-filing season doesn’t mean tax preparers and their clients are getting all the guidance that they need, though.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner nominee Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his nomination hearing on February 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner nominee Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his nomination hearing on February 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Biden's IRS nominee grilled on $80 billion modernization

The IRS this year is doing a much better job of responding to calls from preparers and filers. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday told the Senate Finance Committee that the IRS has been answering 80% to 90% of incoming calls in any given week this filing season, up from 13% last year. That’s thanks in large part to the agency being able to add 5,000 new customer service representatives, she noted.

But the quality of the answers to their questions and request for guidance has still left some tax preparers wanting.

“The seasoned workforce has retired and the newer agents are not properly trained,” said Kentucky-based enrolled agent Martha Nest. [Enrolled agents are federally authorize to not only prepare client taxes, but represent filers before the IRS in a variety of situations.]

And, Nest added, “their computer systems are antiquated and they are not consolidated so the agent cannot see the whole picture regarding a tax payer when you call.”

Connecticut-based enrolled agent Morris Armstrong said he believes the additional money the IRS used to bolster its call response time was well spent, even if there is still a need for more training of new employees. “With newer people, you may often receive advice that you know is incorrect and sometimes you can be the educator. But sometimes you simply need to say thank you, hang up and call back in the hopes of finding an experienced agent,” Armstrong said.

He also noted the IRS response time to mail correspondence on behalf of his clients has been faster.

And when it comes to online services, Colorado-based enrolled agent John Dundon II has noticed some improvements as well. “The ‘Get Transcript’ functionality is remarkably improved as measured in ease of use and time to set up an account,” Dundon said.