exp global markets react soloman intv FST 031608ASEG1 cnni world _00002001.png
How global markets are reacting after Credit Suisse was thrown a lifelife
05:18 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp global markets react soloman intv FST 031608ASEG1 cnni world _00002001.png
How global markets are reacting after Credit Suisse was thrown a lifelife
05:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

The week-old banking crisis showed no signs of concluding Thursday, as European banking behemoth Credit Suisse continued to flirt with a disaster of its own making.

Last night, after Credit Suisse’s stock got crushed, the bank agreed to take a nearly $54 billion lifeline from Switzerland’s central bank. That’s a lot of cash, but it may not be nearly enough.

Markets reacted with a jolt of optimism that quickly fizzled. Asian and European markets fell, and the US was set to open lower.

JPMorgan analysts said in a note to investors that allowing Credit Suisse to continue feebly limping along is “no longer an option.” The market is losing confidence in Credit Suisse, whose shares were up Thursday after a record 24% drop the day before.

One way out of this mess, the analysts said, would be for Credit Suisse’s larger rival, UBS, to step in and buy it. No word yet from UBS on that front.

Credit Suisse has been flailing for years, hurt by risk-management missteps that tarnished its reputation with clients and investors, and cost several top executives their jobs.

The question on everyone’s mind is: What will happen to Credit Suisse, and who will be the next to fall?

“The problems at Credit Suisse are very different to those that brought down SVB a few days ago,” noted Neil Shearing, Group Chief Economist of Capital Economics. “But they serve as a reminder that as interest rates rise, vulnerabilities are lurking in the financial system.”

Who’s next?

In the United States, First Republic (FRC) is the consensus choice to be the next domino.

Fitch Ratings and S&P on Wednesday both downgraded the bank’s credit rating over concerns that depositors could pull their cash despite federal intervention. The bank is reportedly exploring strategic options, including a sale, according to Bloomberg. First Republic’s stock fell 35% in morning trading.

On Thursday, Fitch put Western Alliance bank (WAL) on notice, saying its credit rating could fall if customers continued to pull money out of the bank. Shares of Western Alliance, a regional bank like SVB, fell 16%. PacWest Bank (PACW) was down 12%, and shares of other regional banks fell again, too.

Customers continue to shun regional banks despite government intervention. Although nothing close to SVB’s collapse has taken place this week, many customers have pulled money from smaller banks and put their funds in larger banks. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup have all received a significant increase in deposits since Silicon Valley Bank ran into trouble last week, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Regulators continued to try to calm nerves. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, testifying before Congress Thursday, said the banking system remains secure. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a key US banking regulator, said Thursday it was stepping up oversight of the industry.

Bottom line: Credit Suisse will probably need to be taken over (the most likely outcome, according to JPMorgan) or bailed out. The Swiss government’s backstop pledge Wednesday night suggested authorities won’t let the bank fail, because doing so would put the entire system at risk. US regional banks may need more support.

Volatility and confusion are likely to stick around until regulators or some other white knight step in for a bigger rescue plan.