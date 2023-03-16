Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner menu: Cheeseburger sliders, ribeye steak and chocolate chip cookies

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 10:17 AM EDT, Thu March 16, 2023
Baseball and hot dogs; Wimbledon and strawberries. Certain sporting events and venues are forever linked with particular food and drinks. Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches have been a staple of The Masters at Augusta National for decades -- and are still only $1.50 each. This year, US fans can order "Taste of The Masters" concessions kits -- priced at $175 -- shipped to their homes ahead of the major. <strong><em>Look through the gallery for more fabled sporting food and drink combinations.</em></strong>
The Masters
How can a head coach look on edge after winning the Super Bowl? It might be because he knows a cooler of energy drink is about to come splashing over his head. The "Gatorade shower" has become a tradition for marking big wins across various US sports, especially in the NFL's biggest game. Pictured, after a<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/02/us/chiefs-vs-49ers-super-bowl-liv/index.html" target="_blank"> long-awaited first winner's ring</a>, head coach Andy Reid finally got his first Gatorade bath when his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
From the earliest days of the oldest grand slam in tennis, Wimbledon has been synonymous with strawberries, almost always accompanied by cream. According to organizers, 191,930 portions of the pair were consumed at the 2019 tournament. Wimbledon also has a favorite drink -- 276,291 glasses of of Pimm's and lemonade were drunk that year.
Carl Court / AFP via Getty Images
Babe Ruth, the New York Yankees, Cracker Jack -- three names synonymous with baseball. The caramel coated popcorn and peanut snack is a common sight on stadium concourses, with Cracker Jack including baseball cards in its boxes as early as 1914.
Greg Fiume / Getty Images
Not to be confused with its legendary Scottish namesake, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio has helped carve its name in golfing lore through more unconventional means -- its milkshakes. Host of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, the club is renowned for its Buckeye shake, a peanut butter and chocolate blend loved by fans and players alike. Colin Morikawa celebrated with one after winning the Workday Charity Open in 2020.
Sam Greenwood / Getty Images
Hot dogs are a regular attendee at sports stadiums across the globe, but their unofficial home is Fenway Park in Boston. Signature dish of the Red Sox, the Fenway Frank is a quintessential delicacy for baseball fans.
Darren McCollester / Getty Images
As one of the circuit's most beloved drivers, Daniel Ricciardo making the podium delighted fans even before he introduced the "shoey" to Formula One. The ever-smiling Aussie first celebrated that way after finishing second at the German Grand Prix in 2016, and drinking champagne out of his racing boot has become his signature celebration ever since.
Patrik Stollarz / AFP via Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings trio Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen celebrate a Thanksgiving Day victory over the New England Patriots in 2022 by eating turkey legs. The tradition is a homage to legendary coach John Madden, who awarded the first "Turkey Leg Award" to Thanksgiving Day MVP Reggie White in 1989, while working for CBS.
David Berding / Getty Images
It's a Bayern Munich tradition for players to celebrate winning the Bundesliga by showering each other in beer, also known as Weißbierdusche (wheat beer shower). As German champions 10 years in a row, the Bavarians have gone through plenty of pints over the last decade.‪
Philipp Guelland / AFP via Getty Images
The tennis term for a tied score of 40 takes an alcoholic twist at the US Open, where the honey deuce has become a staple drink to serve up. Made with vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, the cocktail is a hit with New York crowds at the grand slam.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
An archetypal snapshot of English football, the burger van is an ever-present fixture at grounds up and down the country. Pies are also an omnipresent sight in the stands, frequently paired with Bovril, a beef flavored drink perfect for chilly British winter evenings.
Warren Little / Getty Images
The mint julep has been a facet of the Kentucky Derby since the first hooves galloped the track of America's most famous horse race. The drink combines mint and sugar, stirred with crushed ice and spirits such as bourbon and rum. It was made the event's official drink in 1939, but<a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cocktail-history-mint-julep-kentucky-derby/index.html" target="_blank"> its ties to the racetrack</a> date back to the early 1820s.
Tom Pennington / Getty Images
The food and drinks forever tied to sport
CNN  — 

A major title, a green jacket, millions of dollars in prize money; there are plenty of perks to winning The Masters, but there’s another prize that contenders are particularly hungry for.

Because when you win at Augusta National, you earn the right to decide the menu for next year’s Masters Champions Dinner. This April, it’s Scottie Scheffler’s turn to call the culinary shots.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler's 88-year-old grandma walks every hole of his dominant victory

A dominant victory to secure his first career major highlighted a stellar 2022 for Scheffler, who returns to Georgia next month to chase back-to-back victories as the new world No 1.

And two days before the defense of his crown begins on April 6, the 26-year-old will gather with a host of former victors in the famous Augusta National clubhouse to tuck into his set menu at the traditional Masters dinner.

Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after sealing victory at Augusta in 2022.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For appetizers, it’s cheeseburger sliders – “served Scottie-style” – and firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chilli and sriracha mayo. Then it’s onto the starter, a tortilla soup served with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips, sour cream, cilantro and lime.

Born in New Jersey but having moved to Texas in childhood, the main course would appear to be a nod to Scheffler’s Dallas roots with his choice of Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish.

Family style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, and seasoned fries will be available as sides.

Rounding things off for dessert, Schleffer has opted for warm chocolate chip skillet cookies served with milk and cookies ice cream.

It marks a sharp change in flavors from the 2022 menu concocted by Hideki Matsuyama.

While Japan’s first Masters champions also opted for a ribeye as his centerpiece, his was a Miyazaki Wagyu steak, flanked by sushi and Japanese strawberry short cake for dessert.

In 2021, Dustin Johnson made headlines with his choice to serve pigs in blankets to toast his victory at the postponed 2020 tournament. The delayed November event saw Tiger Woods at last host his dinner – the fifth of the 15-time major winner’s career – having had to hold his initial meal “quarantine style” with his family in Florida in April.

The traditional dinner consolidates the major’s intertwined relationship with food. Pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches – served up on concourses in green bags – have been synonymous with Augusta National.

Their prices have remain unchanged for decades, with the sandwiches still retailing for $1.50 at last year’s event.

With tickets notoriously hard to come by, many golf fans will miss out on the staples come April, prompting organizers to relaunch the “Taste of the Masters” hosting kit.

the masters sandwich 2
The Masters

Can't get to The Masters? Have a 'taste' of the tournament delivered instead

For $175, fans can order a package to their homes containing a range of concessions from the major, including the two iconic sandwich fillings, potato chips, cookies and souvenir cups.

