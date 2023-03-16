CNN —

The frontman for The Cure is taking on Ticketmaster.

The legendary New Wave band, set to head out on a North American tour, began selling tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale on Wednesday. But fees that were added by Ticketmaster, in certain cases, totaled more than the cost of the actual seats, angering fans.

Frontman Robert Smith took to twitter to write, “I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle. To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them.”

While he said the system is not perfect, “At least this one tries to get tickets into the hands of fans at a fair price.”

Once tickets are purchased, they are non-transferable, meaning scalpers can’t buy them and resell them at a higher price.

Smith said the band chose not to use Ticketmaster’s “dynamic” or “platinum pricing model, and some tickets sold for as low as $20.