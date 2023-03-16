kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39 - Source: CNNMoney
Food and Drink 16 videos
kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

One of Dunkin’s most recognizable drinks has disappeared.

The Dunkaccino has quietly been pulled from the coffee chain’s menus, ending a more than two-decade run for the fan-favorite drink that mixed together coffee and hot chocolate.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” a company spokesperson told CNN. “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future.”

A basket sits near a cash register at a Best Buy Co. store in Downers Grove, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Best Buy Co. is scheduled to release earning figures on May 25.
A basket sits near a cash register at a Best Buy Co. store in Downers Grove, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Best Buy Co. is scheduled to release earning figures on May 25.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash

The Dunkaccino was first added to menus in 2000 and was described by the company as a “unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors.” It was served hot and, for a brief time a few years ago, in a frozen variation.

Dunkin’ didn’t specify exactly why the iconic drink is no more, but fast food chains regularly change their menus and eliminate underperforming items. On Reddit, people recently hypothesized that the Dunkaccino was one of its least popular drinks and it has slowly dropped off menus in recent months.

For those who miss it, a die-hard Dunkin’ fan (from Boston, obviously) suggested that people order a hot chocolate with a Turbo shot of espresso, which she claims “tastes just as delicious.”

Dunkaccino joins another recognizable menu item that was recently retired: the McRib. Last fall, McDonald’s gave the sandwich a “farewell tour” from menus since it’s the last time in a while that it will be sold nationally.