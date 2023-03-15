Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was suspended for eight games by the NBA.
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was suspended for eight games by the NBA.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/FILE
CNN  — 

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league,” officials announced Wednesday.

The punishment follows an incident where Morant was seen in an Instagram Live video holding a gun at a nightclub outside Denver.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 3: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - MARCH 3: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Ja Morant won't face criminal charges after gun video as Memphis Grizzlies deal with losing streak in his continuing absence

The league said an investigation “did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility.”

Morant has missed the last five games following the incident.

Earlier this month, the police department in Glendale, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, said the agency would not recommend charges against Morant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of games Ja Morant has missed.