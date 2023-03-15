CNN —

During a regular appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his intention is to continue playing in the NFL – specifically for the New York Jets.

However, Rodgers said “decision day” has yet to arrive.

“I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” he added.

The four-time league MVP won Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and has spent his entire 18-year professional career with the Packers.

“[From] my side – love, appreciation and gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me,” Rodgers said.

“So much love and gratitude and just heart open for Packers fans and what it meant to be their quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has spent 18 years with the Packers. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“And also the reality of situation – it is what it is – the Packers would like to move on. They’ve let me know that in so many words. They’ve let other people know that in direct words,” Rodgers added.

“And because I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

Rodgers said he was thankful for the recent time spent in the “darkness” at an Oregon facility specializing in self-reflection isolation.

When he entered the “darkness,” the 39-year-old said he was 90% sure he would retire as a Packer, but when he emerged “something changed.”

The quarterback added he had no bitterness toward the Packers.

If Rodgers does join the Jets in a trade, it would be reminiscent of a previous move involving a well-known quarterback and these two teams.

In 2008, the Packers sent Brett Favre to the Jets after 16 seasons with Green Bay, going on to play just one season with the New York team.