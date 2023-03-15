New York CNN —

The Dow opened the day with a decline of more than 500 points Wednesday as banking fears spread across global markets.

The S&P and Nasdaq slipped roughly 2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Shares of embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse were down by more than 20% after its biggest shareholder chose not to increase its funding. That comes after the bank cited “material weakness” in its financial reporting Tuesday and got rid of executive bonuses.

Shares of US banks also fell: Wells Fargo was down 4.9% and JPMorgan Chase stock dropped 3.6%.

Wall Street also continues to grapple with banking tumult domestically, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rocked markets last week and early this week. While stocks recouped some of their losses on Tuesday, investors remain wary of the banking fallout and what it means for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hiking campaign going forward and the overall stability of the financial sector.

CNN’s Fear & Greed Index was at 22 Wednesday morning, indicating extreme fear in the market.

Markets also digested the latest economic data giving insight into the state of inflation. The Producer Price Index, a metric measuring prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they’re sold to customers, fell to 4.6% for the 12 months ended in February.

At the same time, US retail sales fell 0.4% last month, showing that Americans cut back on spending in February after splurging the month before.

Both data points suggest that the Fed is making headway in its fight against inflation. The CME FedWatch Tool showed that traders see a 58.3% probability of a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank’s meeting next week.

