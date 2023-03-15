People walk by Goldman Sachs headquarters in Manhattan on December 16, 2022 in New York City. Goldman Sachs, the global investment bank, has announced that it plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees early next year as world economies and markets continue to struggle with inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's Covid policies among other issues.
New York CNN  — 

A key measure of inflation fell dramatically in February, according to the latest Producer Price Index, which tracks what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services.

Producer price increases slowed to an annual pace of 4.6% last month, significantly down from 6% in January, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. February prices fell by 0.1% after rising 0.7% in January.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting the 12-month rise in wholesale prices to slow to a 5.4% increase.

This story is developing and will be updated.