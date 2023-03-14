A 14-year-old was killed and two other teens were hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into them while they were riding horses that the Dallas Police Department says were stolen.
Two of the horses also died, Dallas Police said in a news release.
Police responded to the crash at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.
“The preliminary investigation has determined the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen,” it added.
The 14-year-old died at the scene, while the two other riders – a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old – were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition, per police.
One of the horses also died at the scene, police said, and the second was euthanized on scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured, too, police said, but is expected to live.
The driver is not expected to face charges, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.
CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.