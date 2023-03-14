Shares of First Republic plunged more than 60% on Monday but were rebounding early Tuesday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
New York CNN  — 

Moody’s Investors Service placed six US banks on review for potential downgrades late Monday, in the wake of last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The credit ratings firm also downgraded Signature Bank deep into junk territory following that bank’s failure.

Moody’s warned it could similarly downgrade First Republic Bank (FRC), Zions (ZION), Western Alliance (WAL), Comerica (CMA), UMB Financial (UMBF) and Intrust Financial. The firm cited the “extremely volatile funding conditions for some US banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows.”

A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The move comes after shares of regional banks got clobbered on Monday even after the US federal government stepped in with a massive intervention designed to protect depositors and prevent further bank runs. Regional bank shares rebounded in premarket trading on Tuesday.

For San Francisco-based First Republic, Moody’s pointed to the bank’s “high reliance on more confidence-sensitive uninsured deposit funding,” high unrealized losses in its bond holdings and a “low level of capitalization” relative to its peers.

First Republic has a high amount of deposits above the FDIC’s insurance limit, Moody’s said, noting this makes the bank’s funding profile “more sensitive to rapid and large withdrawals from deposits.”

After plunging 62% on Monday, First Republic shares climbed 24% in premarket trading on Tuesday.