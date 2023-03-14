Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 15, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the latest news on the economy after a Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators this week. The bank also known as SVB became the second-biggest bank failure in US history after panicked customers created what’s called a bank-run. Then, CNN 10 is traveling to Alaska where the Biden administration approved the controversial Willow oil drilling project, angering climate activists but creating more jobs and revenue in the region. And before you go, CNN 10 is headed to North Carolina, for the most intense baby race out there, called “Diapers to Dorms” All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

