fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42 - Source: CNNBusiness
Food and Drink 15 videos
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

McCormick, the top-selling maker of seasonings and spices, is giving its iconic red-cap bottles their first makeover in more than 40 years.

Shoppers will soon see newly designed bottles that feature updated labeling and a new “snap” cap that the company says keeps spices and seasonings fresher compared to its previous design. McCormick’s new sleeker bottles, which have already begun rolling out in the United States, will first contain its most popular herbs and spices, including cinnamon, garlic powder and crushed red pepper.

The inside is getting a makeover, too. McCormick implemented a manufacturing change that pushes out air during the filling process that helps maintain freshness because consumers see that as a “key benefit” for purchasing, according to Nikki French, vice president of marketing for McCormick.

Previous design (left) and the new design (right).
Previous design (left) and the new design (right).
Courtesy McCormick

Allowing less oxygen in the bottle means that the product is “as fresh when the consumer opens it as the day it was packed,” French claimed to CNN, adding that home chefs will notice brighter herbs and spices and a stronger aroma that indicate freshness. A “best use by” date is also stamped on top of the lid.

McCormick is the top-selling US brand in spices and seasonings, but its market share has slightly dropped in recent years because customers are gravitating toward retailers’ in-house bands or competitors, like Simply Organic, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

“The problem is that consumers are not all that brand loyal in spices and seasonings and they quite easily switch between labels,” he told CNN, adding that the redesign may help McCormick products “stand out better on the shelf.”

There’s also new transparent labeling with updated graphics that show more of what’s inside the bottle because freshness is a “multisensorial” experience, French said.

McCormick, which was founded in 1889, also reworked the lids with a new “SnapTight” design so consumers can “hear the snap” that indicates the bottle closed tightly, she said, which “locks in a fresher product.”

The new bottles are made from 50% post-consumer recycled material, which is recycled plastic bottles, aluminum cans and other everyday items that are reprocessed and used to make new packaging. That reduces McCormick’s carbon footprint by about 20%, said French.

French said the company is “very confident” about the makeover because consumers in its test have chosen it twice more than its previous design and the redesign has increased loyalty by 25%, with a 40% increase in perception of freshness.

“This is a winning proposition from top to bottom and we have tons of consumer research to validate that,” she said.