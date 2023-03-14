exp svb banking collapse fallout FST031408ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Global financial concerns after 2 U.S. banks collapse
03:21 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp svb banking collapse fallout FST031408ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Global financial concerns after 2 U.S. banks collapse
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Grocery prices rose slightly last month, but eggs are finally getting cheaper in the supermarket.

In February, egg prices fell 6.7% compared to January, according to seasonally adjusted data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Groceries rose .3% in that time, while menu items got .6% more expensive, for overall food inflation of .4% in February.

It’s a welcome reversal: Egg prices have been astronomically high, fueled by short supply caused by the deadly avian flu, high input costs and egg producers’ increasing their own profits. Some of those constraints have eased, sending wholesale prices down earlier this year. In February, retail prices finally followed.

Eggs finally got cheaper in the grocery store in February.
Eggs finally got cheaper in the grocery store in February.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Still, eggs remain far more expensive than they were a year ago. In the 12 months through February, egg prices rose 55.4%.

And food prices still outpaced inflation overall on a year-over-year basis. Food prices rose 9.5%, compared with 6% for all items, for the year. The difference was even more pronounced when looking just at grocery prices, which rose 10.2%. Menu prices, which also factor into overall food inflation, rose 8.4% throughout the year.

Food prices have remained stubbornly high in part because the tools used by the federal government to try to fight overall inflation don’t work as well when it comes to food. Higher interest rates don’t prevent bad weather, diseases including avian flu, or international events like the war in Ukraine, which all go into food prices.

Plus, those factors have given food manufacturers cover to raise prices, and their own profits, in recent years, raising consumer prices.

What got more expensive in the grocery store this year

Though the rise in egg prices has been the most dramatic, plenty of other food items got more expensive over the past year.

Margarine shot up 39.8%, and butter spiked 20.7%. Flour got 19.8% more expensive, bread rose 15.8% and breakfast sausage got 9.7% pricier, with poultry rising 9.5%.

Ice cream got 13.9% more expensive, cheese jumped 9.4%, and milk rose 8.1%. Overall, fruits and vegetables rose 5.3%, with a 15.8% spike in frozen fruits and veggies. Some fresh vegetables got much more expensive, too: Potatoes rose by 13.5%, and lettuce went up 10.4%.

Beverages also got more expensive, with coffee up 11.4% and juice rising by 12.8%.

01 US grocery stores food prices
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The cost of food is down, but grocery bills are still up. Here's why

But it wasn’t all bad. Bacon dropped 5.9%, and beef and veal together fell 1.4% over the course of the year. Citrus fruits fell 1.2%.

Monthly food price changes

And the monthly data from February paints a rosier picture.

Month-over-month, lettuce got 4.7% cheaper, and butter fell by 1.9%. Oranges dropped 1.8%, and bacon got 1.5% less expensive. Breakfast cereal dropped 1.1%.

The meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index ticked down 0.1%, last month, marking the first decline since December 2021, according to the BLS.

Still, many items did get more expensive last month.

Together, frozen fruits and vegetables jumped 4.5% in the past month. Ham prices rose 3.3%, and pork chops grew 2.3%. Potatoes went up 2.8%, bananas rose 1.7%, and bread went up 1.2%.