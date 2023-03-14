CNN —

Silicon Valley Bank’s astonishing fall Friday began when its customers rushed to draw down their accounts all at once — a destabilizing event known as a bank run.

The bank provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. It was the largest failure of a US bank since Washington Mutual in 2008, during the Great Recession.

Although the bank’s fall unfolded over a rapid 48 hours, the story begins years ago with moves made by the Fed and investment decisions by the bank.

Here’s what led to the demise of a Top 20 US commercial bank: