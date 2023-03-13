CNN —

Wouldn’t it be convenient if doctors could just print a kidney for transplants, instead of having to find a donor match? Well, thanks to these regenerative medicine technologies, some scientists say they’ll be able to 3D-print bioartificial organs in the coming decades. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Oscars wins

The 95th Academy Awards were presented Sunday in Los Angeles, with historic wins for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The film took home the Oscar for best picture, capping a sweep of the night’s major prizes. Michelle Yeoh’s performance in the film won her the award for best actress in a leading role, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win an Oscar in the category. Her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis took home the best supporting actor and actress trophies respectively. Separately, “Naatu Naatu,” from the movie “RRR,” took home the Academy Award for best original song, the first win for an Indian film production in the category. Other notable triumphs included Brendan Fraser as best actor for “The Whale,” Ruth E. Carter for best costume design on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and CNN’s “Navalny” as best documentary feature. And don’t forget the red carpet highlights either.

2. SVB collapse

President Joe Biden plans to address Americans this morning about his administration’s emergency response to the failure of two banks over the past few days. This comes after tech lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday in the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history. (The Biden administration on Sunday guaranteed that those impacted by SVB’s collapse will get their money back starting today.) In a related action, the government shut down Signature Bank, which was teetering on the brink of collapse in recent days. Wall Street investors were relieved by the intervention after markets tumbled late last week, but some analysts say smaller banks that are disproportionately tied to cash-strapped industries like tech and crypto may be in for a rough ride.

3. Flood alerts

Residents in storm-battered California are bracing for another atmospheric river event Monday, with many areas still flooded from heavy rains last week that caused extensive damage and at least two fatalities. It’s the 11th such river event to hit the US West this winter weather season. More than 17 million people are under flood watches across California and Nevada early this morning, with rainfall totals of up to 8 inches possible across parts of northern and central California today, forecasts show. Officials in the region are urging residents to monitor their forecasts and take proper sheltering measures to remain safe.

4. Oil drilling

President Biden is also expected to announce sweeping new protections today for federal lands and waters in Alaska. According to an administration official, Biden will declare the entire US Arctic Ocean off-limits to future oil and gas leasing and will announce new rules to protect over 13 million acres of land in the state from drilling. The move comes as Biden prepares to green-light a massive oil drilling venture known as the Willow Project. The expected approval is a victory for Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation and a coalition of Alaska Native tribes and groups that have hailed the project as a much-needed new source of revenue and jobs. However, it is a major blow to climate groups and other Alaska Natives who argue it will undercut the president’s ambitious climate goals and pose health and environmental risks.

5. Immigration

A large group of people approached a US border entry point in El Paso, Texas, Sunday in an apparent attempt at mass entry into the country, US Customs and Border Protection said, causing disruptions along the US-Mexico border and forcing authorities to erect barricades. CBP officers “implemented port hardening measures” after the group made a formation and approached the international boundary, border officials said, and “no breach occurred.” Large migrant groups also disrupted two other border crossings Sunday, CBP said, causing temporary traffic disruptions that subsided later that evening.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How are you adjusting to Daylight Saving Time?

In case you missed it, clocks in most of the US and many other countries “sprang forward” one hour on Sunday. Learn more about the time change.

“The Little Mermaid” reveals first full trailer

The wait is over, Disney enthusiasts: A new trailer for the live-action remake debuted during last night’s Oscars. Watch it here.

This year’s March Madness is upon us

The best college basketball teams from across the US are set to go head-to-head for prestigious NCAA titles, with matches beginning later this week. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the men’s and women’s tournaments.

How ‘ma’am’ went from respectful to polarizing

While generally considered to be a polite form of address, some women are increasingly outraged by the term.

Reduce stress and boost happiness with these daily practices

Practicing gratitude regularly offers many health and wellness benefits. Follow these four steps to boost your happiness year-round.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$6.1 million

That’s how much a jury awarded the parents of a Louisiana State University student who died in an alcohol-related hazing incident. Maxwell “Max” Gruver died in 2017 while pledging the fraternity Phi Delta Theta, CNN previously reported. He was 18.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“History will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

– Former Vice President Mike Pence, sharing his most blistering comments yet about former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol during remarks Saturday at the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC. Pence also criticized Republicans who have minimized the Capitol insurrection, saying, “make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace.” His comments came days after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired security footage from inside the Capitol on January 6, in an attempt to downplay much of the day’s violence.

AND FINALLY

The Typewriter Orchestra Performs from Home

A typewriter orchestra

This group makes music using typewriters. Listen to a short performance of their truly unique sound here — it’s filled with key changes, after all. (Click here to view.)