CNN —

The Biden administration is set to approve the controversial ConocoPhillips Willow oil drilling project in Alaska with three drilling pads instead of two, two government sources familiar with the details confirmed.

ConocoPhillips and Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation had been aggressively lobbying the Biden White House and Interior Department for months to approve three drilling pads, saying the project would not be economically viable with two.

The final scope of the project will cover 68,000 fewer acres than what ConocoPhillips was initially seeking, the source said. And it will come alongside sweeping new protections for up to 16 million acres of land and water in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve that President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday.

The highly anticipated record of decision for the project is expected to come later Monday morning, the source said.

ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.