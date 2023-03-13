kevin oleary
'Shark Tank' star shares biggest lesson from the SVB collapse
02:50 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 26 videos
kevin oleary
'Shark Tank' star shares biggest lesson from the SVB collapse
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 030923 Clip 2 16x9
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 030923 Clip 1 (16x9)
Everyone hates switching the clocks for Daylight Saving Time. So why is it so hard to get rid of?
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 030223 clp 2 16x9
How the Redstone family dysfunction compares to 'Succession'
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 030223 clip 1 16x9
'Quiz Daddy' on the downfall of HQ Trivia
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 Clip 2 Thumb 16x9
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 Clip 1 Thumb 16x9
Here's how you can avoid paying hidden resort fees
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 2 16x9
The etiquette of hybrid meetings
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 1 16x9
Electric vehicles are getting bigger. Here's why that's an issue
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap thumb clip crypto larry 16x9
The fallout for celebrities who promoted Super Bowl crypto ads
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip 2 16x9
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip1 16x9
Used cars are getting cheaper. Is now the time to buy?
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mink Man
Minks were thought to be impossible to tame. Enter: The 'Mink Man."
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap small musk 16x9
Elon Musk wants to end traffic. The company he built to do it may not deliver
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap ethereum merger
The Ethereum merge, explained
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap chatbot 16x9
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap airtag 16x9
Apple AirTags make finding your things easy. Do they pose a security threat?
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 amazon shop 16x9
Have you noticed shopping on Amazon has gotten worse? Here's why
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 2 quiet quitting thumb 16x9
Is 'quiet quitting' over?
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap TikTok news source clip 16x9
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Investors dumped European bank stocks for a third straight day Monday, despite dramatic moves over the weekend by the US and UK governments to shore up confidence in the financial system following Friday’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, fell 5.6% by mid-afternoon — notching its biggest fall since March last year. The broader Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 2.1%, while the bank-heavy FTSE 100 (UKX) was 2.2% down.

Shares in embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (AMJL) plunged 12% to a new record low, before recovering. The shares of HSBC (FTRXX) fell 3.8%, Barclays (ATMP) 5.7%, Deutsche Bank (DB) 4.3% and Italy’s Unicredit (UNCFF) 7.5%.

The falls have heightened fears that the second-biggest US banking collapse in history may be followed by further failures of weaker banks. That’s despite interventions by officials on both sides of the Atlantic to stem the panic, and the relatively limited exposure among European banks to SVB and its clients.

“Investors have still been shaken by the events of the past few days,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown, told CNN.

A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Biden administration promised that customers of SVB and Signature Bank, which was shut down on Sunday, would have access to all their money starting Monday. In a break with precedent, the government ensured that even uninsured deposits will be returned.

The Federal Reserve will also make additional funding available for eligible financial institutions to prevent runs on similar banks in the future. US banks are sitting on $620 billion in unrealized losses — assets that have decreased in price but haven’t been sold yet — as of the end of 2022, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

It is unclear how many unrealized losses EU and UK banks are carrying on their books.

The extraordinary moves by the US authorities were designed to prevent more bank runs and to help companies that deposited large sums with the banks to continue to make payroll and fund their operations.

HSBC (FTRXX), Europe’s biggest bank, announced early on Monday that it had bought the UK arm of SVB for £1 ($1.2), effective “immediately.” The Bank of England told SVB UK’s customers that all their deposits were safe.

Sharp losses in Europe

Still, investors were jittery in Europe, where officials have not yet promised any additional liquidity support to the banking sector more generally, as has happened in the United States.

“The deposit insurance scheme in the US is significantly more generous than in Europe, and there is a growing expectation that the US Treasury will move swiftly to fully guarantee deposits if more banks turn insolvent,” Streeter said.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG, agreed. European investors were waiting for “verbal reassurance” from the European Central Bank, he said, which may not come until Thursday when it next meets to set interest rates.

“The move by US authorities is a sign that they are responding quickly, whereas Europe has still to respond,” he told CNN.

Beauchamp added that the sharper falls in European bank stocks so far seen on Monday might partly reflect their stronger performance relative to US banks this year.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index rose 21% in the first eight weeks of the year, about 12 percentage points more than the KBW Bank Index, which tracks 24 leading US banks. Both indexes have fallen back since the beginning of March.

“US markets are down much more sharply over the last month,” Beauchamp said. “So much of the pessimism might be priced in.”