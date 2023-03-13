Lady Gaga performs emotional rendition of ‘Hold My Hand’

CNN —

Lady Gaga took the stage to perform an emotional and raw rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The song, from “Top Gun: Maverick,” was nominated in the best original song category.

Though the track ultimately lost to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Gaga’s performance was a standout for its bare-bones approach.

Gaga went makeup-free and donned a casual look with a dark T-shirt and jeans for the performance – a stark contrast to her smokey and sultry red carpet look.

What began as a soft and tender performance eventually turned into an intense, powerful moment, as Gaga stood up to sing toward the end pf the song. She received a standing ovation.

In 2019, Gaga won best original song for “Shallow” from the film “A Star Is Born” and performed the song alongside Bradley Cooper.