Lady Gaga performs emotional rendition of ‘Hold My Hand’

Chloe Melas
By Chloe Melas, CNN
Updated 1:39 AM EDT, Mon March 13, 2023
The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, March 12.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Michelle Yeoh, star of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_0761c492f877a67858bb49982b343e5a" target="_blank">accepts the Oscar for best actress</a>. "Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," the 60-year-old actress said. "Never give up."
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Brendan Fraser, star of "The Whale," gives a speech after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_930fcdac7f9573b7037ac6d70c8118cc" target="_blank">winning best actor</a>. He thanked his fellow nominees, saying, "It is an honor to be named beside you in this category."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A$AP Rocky puts his hand on Rihanna's belly backstage. The two are expecting their second child together.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Daniel Scheinert, left, celebrates with Yeoh after he and Daniel Kwan, bottom, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_05d474ab60f1ac86d870abce2abcde7d" target="_blank">won the Oscar for best director</a> ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").
Carlos Barria/Reuters
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/03/entertainment/oscar-statuette-design-cnnphotos/index.html" target="_blank">Oscar statuettes</a> are seen backstage.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Kwan, left, and Scheinert have fun with some of their Oscars as they meet with the press.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson sits on Emily Blunt's lap backstage. The two presented an award together during the show.
Al Sebi/AMPAS/Getty Images
Scheinert, left, and Kwan also won the Oscar for best original screenplay.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Host Jimmy Kimmel reads something backstage during the show.
Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks does an on-stage bit with a "cocaine bear."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling and John Cho present the Oscar for best original score.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chandrabose, left, and M.M. Keeravaani accept the Oscar for best original song ("Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR"). Keeravaani wrote the music, while Chandrabose wrote the lyrics. "I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," Keeravaani said before going on to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_2452ff1a00c4f0c8ab0149cf89ffbfc8" target="_blank">sing his speech</a> to the tune of "Top of the World" by The Carpenters. "Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Yulia Navalny, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, hugs filmmaker Daniel Roher after "Navalny" won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Lady Gaga <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c5e8e917c217fcc84fa5a09e97993ef2" target="_blank">speaks about her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand"</a> before performing it.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Kimmel holds a microphone on stage. He also hosted the show in 2017 and 2018.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ross White, Seamus O'Hara, Tom Berkeley and James Martin share an emotional moment backstage after "The Irish Goodbye" won the Oscar for best live action short film. Martin, right, received an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c29518f5916f2f49ab1837b26752a0a4" target="_blank">unexpected surprise</a> during the acceptance speech. His co-stars told the audience that they wanted to sing him "Happy Birthday," and they did. The audience sang along.
ABC
Actor Ke Huy Quan is seen on a monitor backstage.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Dancers perform "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ruth Carter accepts the Oscar for best costume design. She won for her work in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_19f177af7efc4c40baac91a13cd96d02" target="_blank">Her win put her in esteemed company</a>. Only four other Black Oscar winners have earned multiple statuettes in competitive categories: actors Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali and sound mixers Willie D. Burton and Russell Williams II.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Jenny, the donkey from "Banshees of Inisherin," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c65dfd2f4308b68ba0b39cca2336ae94" target="_blank">is walked on stage by Kimmel</a>. Kimmel said Jenny was a "certified emotional support donkey" — or at least that's what they told the airline, he said, to get Jenny to Los Angeles for the awards show.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
"All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger accepts the Oscar for best international feature film.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quan kisses Jamie Lee Curtis backstage. Both won supporting actor Oscars for their roles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Yulia Navalny speaks to the audience after "Navalny" <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_a3c6752afb179904e0327bcb90461d0e" target="_blank">won the Oscar for best documentary feature</a>. She said her husband "is in prison just for telling the truth" and "defending democracy." The CNN film follows the Russian opposition leader through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Kimmel appears on screen at the Dolby Theatre.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Curtis reacts after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_e8f449020a786b7353fc0d250e4c3bbb" target="_blank">She appeared to be truly surprised</a> upon hearing her name, yelling "shut up" from her seat when she was announced.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Sofia Carson sings the Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." Diane Warren is playing the piano.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Quan gives a speech after winning the Oscar for best supporting actor. Quan, who won for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," addressed his 84-year-old mother in his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_01ec689e05123e42b84b80b06abc221c" target="_blank">tearful speech</a>: "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Kimmel gets danced off the stage after his opening monologue.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Lady Gaga looks back at a photographer who fell on the champagne-colored <a href="http://www.cnn.com/style/article/oscars-red-carpet-fashion-2023/index.html" target="_blank">red carpet</a> before the show. The singer went back to help the man up.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Hsu and Yeoh meet on the red carpet. Both star in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Puppets from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" are displayed at the Dolby Theatre. The film later won the Oscar for best animated feature.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose poses for fan photos on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett laughs while walking the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rihanna poses for photos. The singer recently performed at the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/12/entertainment/gallery/halftime-show-super-bowl-lvii-rihanna/index.html" target="_blank">Super Bowl halftime show</a>.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
In pictures: The 2023 Academy Awards
CNN  — 

Lady Gaga took the stage to perform an emotional and raw rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The song, from “Top Gun: Maverick,” was nominated in the best original song category.

Though the track ultimately lost to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Gaga’s performance was a standout for its bare-bones approach.

Gaga went makeup-free and donned a casual look with a dark T-shirt and jeans for the performance – a stark contrast to her smokey and sultry red carpet look.

What began as a soft and tender performance eventually turned into an intense, powerful moment, as Gaga stood up to sing toward the end pf the song. She received a standing ovation.

In 2019, Gaga won best original song for “Shallow” from the film “A Star Is Born” and performed the song alongside Bradley Cooper.

