‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ shines at an emotional Oscar ceremony

Brian Lowry
By Brian Lowry, CNN
Published 12:24 AM EDT, Mon March 13, 2023
<strong>Best picture:</strong> "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
CNN  — 

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was all over the Oscar ceremony, marking a resurgence for theatrical releases in a year that still saw Netflix – as the preeminent streaming option – make its presence felt.

If the Academy wanted a drama-free awards after last year’s incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, the group can breathe a sigh of relief over not needing to call upon the services of the crisis-public-relations team that it retained just in case.

What they got, instead, was a frequently heartfelt and moving ceremony, prompting actor Riz Ahmed to observe about an hour into the show, after presenting best documentary to the CNN Films presentation “Navalny,” “It’s an emotional year.”

That it was. “Everything Everywhere” kicked off its big night by sweeping the supporting honors for Jamie Lee Curtis and Key Huy Quan, who both set an enormously high bar for those who followed with their tearful acceptance speeches – Quan calling his win “the American dream,” and Curtis repeating “I just won an Oscar” to all those she wished to thank, including her late parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, who were both once nominees.

The eccentric science-fiction concept went on to win seven awards, including writing and directing for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as “Daniels”). That’s the most hardware for any movie since “Gravity” equaled that total in 2009, a tally last exceeded by a best picture winner with “Slumdog Millionaire” 14 years ago.

Without rivaling the year’s major blockbusters, “Everything Everywhere” was a surprise theatrical hit, grossing more than $100 million worldwide, a record for its independent distributor, A24.

More tears flowed when Brendan Fraser was rewarded for his work in “The Whale” (as was the movie’s makeup team), while “Everything Everywhere’s” Michelle Yeoh received her history-making lead actress statuette as an Asian woman from another trailblazer, Halle Berry, kissing her award for good measure.

Becoming the first Black woman to receive two Oscars, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” costume designer Ruth E. Carter looked skyward and asked the late Chadwick Boseman to look after her mom, who recently died at the age of 101.

Lady Gaga’s performance of “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” also featured a dedication to the late Tony Scott, who directed the original, in an evening that maximized its entertainment aspects by putting star-driven musical performances front and center.

Host Jimmy Kimmel set the tone after literally parachuting into the ceremony, delivering an opening monologue that poked fun at the event, last year’s tumultuous moment and the high-profile attendees who were there and (in the case of Tom Cruise and James Cameron) who weren’t, without appearing to be mean spirited.

Lady Gaga performs at an Oscar ceremony that put musical performances front and center.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Still, Kimmel also delivered the night’s most pointed zinger, following the award for editing by saying, “Editors can turn 44,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of the Capitol,” a reference to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s controversial presentation culled from footage made exclusively available to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Although the awards came as Hollywood seeks promote its theatrical business, Netflix reaped the benefits of its investment in movies with seven awards. Four of those – international feature, production design, musical score and cinematography – went to the German remake “All Quiet on the Western Front,” plus best animated film for the stop-motion “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” best song for “RRR’s” buoyant “Naatu Naatu,” and documentary short “The Elephant Whisperers.”

The Oscars also reflected the allowances being made to commercial pressures, with what amounted to in-broadcast promotional plugs for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and a celebration of Warner Bros.’ history, blurring the line between ads for the industry and the show itself. (CNN is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Although the Academy made the crowd-pleasing decision of fully presenting all 23 categories, that helped flummox efforts to streamline a ceremony that ran over 3 ½ hours, prompting Kimmel to quip in closing, “We now join ‘Good Morning America,’ already in progress.”

The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, March 12.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Michelle Yeoh, star of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_0761c492f877a67858bb49982b343e5a" target="_blank">accepts the Oscar for best actress</a>. "Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," the 60-year-old actress said. "Never give up."
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Brendan Fraser, star of "The Whale," gives a speech after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_930fcdac7f9573b7037ac6d70c8118cc" target="_blank">winning best actor</a>. He thanked his fellow nominees, saying, "It is an honor to be named beside you in this category."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
A$AP Rocky puts his hand on Rihanna's belly backstage. The two are expecting their second child together.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Daniel Scheinert, left, celebrates with Yeoh after he and Daniel Kwan, bottom, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_05d474ab60f1ac86d870abce2abcde7d" target="_blank">won the Oscar for best director</a> ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").
Carlos Barria/Reuters
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/03/entertainment/oscar-statuette-design-cnnphotos/index.html" target="_blank">Oscar statuettes</a> are seen backstage.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Kwan celebrates a win backstage.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson sits on Emily Blunt's lap backstage. The two presented an award together during the show.
Al Sebi/AMPAS/Getty Images
Scheinert, left, and Kwan also won the Oscar for best original screenplay.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Host Jimmy Kimmel reads something backstage during the show.
Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks does an on-stage bit with a "cocaine bear."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling and John Cho present the Oscar for best original score.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Yulia Navalny, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, hugs filmmaker Daniel Roher after "Navalny" won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Lady Gaga <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c5e8e917c217fcc84fa5a09e97993ef2" target="_blank">speaks about her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand"</a> before performing it.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Kimmel holds a microphone on stage. He also hosted the show in 2017 and 2018.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ross White, Seamus O'Hara, Tom Berkeley and James Martin share an emotional moment backstage after "The Irish Goodbye" won the Oscar for best live action short film. Martin, right, received an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c29518f5916f2f49ab1837b26752a0a4" target="_blank">unexpected surprise</a> during the acceptance speech. His co-stars told the audience that they wanted to sing him "Happy Birthday," and they did. The audience sang along.
ABC
Actor Ke Huy Quan is seen on a monitor backstage.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR." It later won the award for best original song.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ruth Carter accepts the Oscar for best costume design. She won for her work in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_19f177af7efc4c40baac91a13cd96d02" target="_blank">Her win put her in esteemed company</a>. Only four other Black Oscar winners have earned multiple statuettes in competitive categories: actors Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali and sound mixers Willie D. Burton and Russell Williams II.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Jenny, the donkey from "Banshees of Inisherin," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_c65dfd2f4308b68ba0b39cca2336ae94" target="_blank">is walked on stage by Kimmel</a>. Kimmel said Jenny was a "certified emotional support donkey" — or at least that's what they told the airline, he said, to get Jenny to Los Angeles for the awards show.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
"All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger accepts the Oscar for best international feature film.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Quan kisses Jamie Lee Curtis backstage. Both won supporting actor Oscars for their roles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Yulia Navalny speaks to the audience after "Navalny" <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_a3c6752afb179904e0327bcb90461d0e" target="_blank">won the Oscar for best documentary feature</a>. She said her husband "is in prison just for telling the truth" and "defending democracy." The CNN film follows the Russian opposition leader through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Kimmel appears on screen at the Dolby Theatre.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Curtis reacts after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_e8f449020a786b7353fc0d250e4c3bbb" target="_blank">She appeared to be truly surprised</a> upon hearing her name, yelling "shut up" from her seat when she was announced.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Sofia Carson sings the Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." Diane Warren is playing the piano.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Quan gives a speech after winning the Oscar for best supporting actor. Quan, who won for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," addressed his 84-year-old mother in his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/oscars-2023/h_01ec689e05123e42b84b80b06abc221c" target="_blank">tearful speech</a>: "Mom, I just won an Oscar!"
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Kimmel gets danced off the stage after his opening monologue.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Lady Gaga looks back at a photographer who fell on the champagne-colored <a href="http://www.cnn.com/style/article/oscars-red-carpet-fashion-2023/index.html" target="_blank">red carpet</a> before the show. The singer went back to help the man up.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Hsu and Yeoh meet on the red carpet. Both star in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Puppets from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" are displayed at the Dolby Theatre. The film later won the Oscar for best animated feature.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose poses for fan photos on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett laughs while walking the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rihanna poses for photos. The singer recently performed at the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/12/entertainment/gallery/halftime-show-super-bowl-lvii-rihanna/index.html" target="_blank">Super Bowl halftime show</a>.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
The “awards season” building toward this year’s 95th Oscars gave every indication “Everything Everywhere All at Once” would emerge with the most-coveted prize, having been recognized by the Independent Spirit Awards and the guilds that represent actors, directors, writers, producers and editors, all constituents of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes on the awards.

This year’s Oscars come as the entertainment industry remains in a state of flux, seeking to recover theatrical audience lost during the pandemic while still building streaming platforms that thrived in terms of adding subscribers with everyone at home, but which are struggling to achieve profitability.

Streaming titles, “CODA” and “Nomadland,” won best picture in the last two cycles, although last year’s outcome was somewhat overshadowed by Smith walking to the stage to slap Rock. Just before the pandemic took hold “Parasite,” the South Korean thriller, became the first non-English-language film to be named best picture.

The major studios are heading into a robust summer of theatrical releases, hoping to build on box-office returns generated by two of this year’s best-picture nominees, the long-delayed sequels “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” each of whose global earnings individually dwarfed those of the other eight contenders combined.

One final takeaway: When it comes to awards, Hollywood’s gratitude to blockbusters only goes so far. “Avatar” and “Top Gun” each received one Oscar on Sunday night, for visual effects and sound, respectively.

