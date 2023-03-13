Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 14, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the latest news on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The bank was an epicenter for tech startups and its failure has raised worries about the entire financial system. Then, CNN 10 is traveling to California for another look at the intense weather conditions there. We’ll learn about levees designed to stop the flow of water and what happens when they’re breached. And before you go, CNN 10 is exploring the World Health Organization’s goal to cut down on global salt intake to save lives. All that and an artist with a chainsaw on this episode of CNN 10.

