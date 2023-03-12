CNN —

Disney enthusiasts rejoice – a full look at the live-action re-imagining of “The Little Mermaid” is here.

As part of the 95th Academy Awards telecast, two of the film’s stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy came out on stage to present the film, before the trailer aired for viewers at home.

The clip gave a fuller glimpse at Ariel’s (Bailey) underwater world, as well as the object of her affection, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

More of McCarthy’s sea witch Ursula was also seen, with her swirling black octopus tentacles glowing with purple tones.

Even a glimpse of a small red crab – presumably Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs – was shown.

A still from 'The Little Mermaid' trailer. From Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

The trailer appeared to show brief snippets from some of the movie’s highly anticipated musical numbers, including “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

The new film is a live-action version of the 1989 animated classic “The Little Mermaid,” which won two Academy Awards – best original song for “Under the Sea” and best original score.

The new “The Little Mermaid” swims into movie theaters on May 26.