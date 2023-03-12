The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the Academy Award for best picture on Sunday, March 12.

Everything, everywhere — and almost every major Academy Award.

It was a dominating night for the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which won seven Oscars on Sunday, including best picture, best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and both supporting actor awards (Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis).

Yeoh's win made her the first woman of Asian descent and the first Malaysian-born performer to win best actress. She began her speech by saying, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities."

The best actor Oscar went to Brendan Fraser for "The Whale."

It was also a big night for the war film "All Quiet on the Western Front," which took home four Oscars, including best international feature.