What could impact be of second-largest bank failure in US history?
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation offered Silicon Valley Bank employees 45 days of employment and 1.5 times their salary, reports say.

An FDIC official did not comment on the details to CNN, but said it is standard practice and one of the first steps the independent government agency takes after being named receiver.

People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall

US workers also received their annual bonuses on Friday, just hours before FDIC took over the collapsed lender, Axios reported.

SVB collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.

California regulators shuttered the tech lender and put it under the control of the FDIC.

The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

Employees, except essential and branch workers, were told to keep working remotely, Reuters reported. The bank had more than 8,500 employees at the end of 2022.

An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. SVB Financial Group shares extended their plunge before being halted in premarket trading for pending news as prominent venture capitalists recommended companies withdraw their money from the lender, sparking further worries over its financial health and liquidity in the wider banking sector.
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank collapse has echoes of 2008. Here's why things are different this time

The FDIC said the main office and all 17 branches of SVB, located in California and Massachusetts, will reopen Monday.

The FDIC, an independent government agency that insures bank deposits and oversees financial institutions, said all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits by no later than Monday morning. It said it would pay uninsured depositors an “advance dividend within the next week.”

The FDIC took over in the midmorning Friday; usually it waits until markets close.

“SVB’s condition deteriorated so quickly that it couldn’t last just five more hours,” wrote Better Markets CEO Dennis M. Kelleher. “That’s because its depositors were withdrawing their money so fast that the bank was insolvent, and an intraday closure was unavoidable due to a classic bank run.”

