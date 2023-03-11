CNN —

Former Vice President Mike Pence made his most blistering comments yet about former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol at the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC Saturday evening.

Pence said the attack on the Capitol was “one thing I haven’t joked about” and called January 6, 2021 “a tragic day.”

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said.

