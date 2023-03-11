Austin Butler in "Elvis."
Austin Butler in "Elvis."
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 12.

See below for a full list of the nominees.

BEST PICTURE

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Allyson Riggs/A24

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever'
Annette Brown/Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Searchlight Pictures

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Peter Lanzani and Ricardo Darin star in "Argentina, 1985"
Amazon Studios

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'
Netflix

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Netflix

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman in 'The Fabelmans'
Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler in 'Elvis'
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett in Tár
Focus Features

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

DIRECTOR

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans, co-written, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg.
Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in 'Babylon.'
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

COSTUME DESIGN

Letitia Wright in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Marvel Studios

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

'Top Gun: Maverick'
Paramount Pictures

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'
Jonathan Olley/© 2020 Warner Bros.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A24

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”