Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump - 45th president of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

November 15, 2022 - Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley - Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations

Primary Campaign Committee - Nikki Haley for President Inc.

Website - https://nikkihaley.com/

February 14, 2023 - Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy - Entrepreneur and author

Primary Campaign Committee - VIVEK 2024

Website - https://www.vivek2024.com/

February 21, 2023 - Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Democratic Candidates

Marianne Williamson - Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee - Marianne Williamson for President

Website - https://www.marianne2024.com

March 4, 2023 - Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.