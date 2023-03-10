TBILISI, GEORGIA - MARCH 8: Protesters clash with police outside parliament building during a protest against bill on foreign influence transparency in Tbilisi, Georgia on March 8, 2023. (Photo by David Mdzinarishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Georgia’s parliament on Friday formally revoked a “foreign influence” bill that sparked major protests this week and an international outcry, according to the country’s public broadcaster First Channel.

Friday’s announcement came a day after the country’s ruling party announced it would scrap the proposed legislation, hours after tens of thousands of people rallied outside the Georgian parliament for a second night of protests. Senior officials in the US and the European Union also expressed concern over the bill.

The controversial legislation would have required organizations receiving 20% or more of their annual income from abroad to register as “foreign agents” or face heavy fines – a proposal that rights experts warned would pose a chilling effect to civil society in the country and damage its democracy.

Georgian lawmakers formally repealed a controversial "foreign influence" bill on March 10, 2023, after widespread demonstrations against the proposed legislation rocked parts of the country.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.