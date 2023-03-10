People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits.
CNN commentator breaks down collapse at Silicon Valley Bank
02:43 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 25 videos
People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits.
CNN commentator breaks down collapse at Silicon Valley Bank
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 030923 Clip 1 (16x9)
Everyone hates switching the clocks for Daylight Saving Time. So why is it so hard to get rid of?
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 030223 clp 2 16x9
How the Redstone family dysfunction compares to 'Succession'
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 030223 clip 1 16x9
'Quiz Daddy' on the downfall of HQ Trivia
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 Clip 2 Thumb 16x9
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 Clip 1 Thumb 16x9
Here's how you can avoid paying hidden resort fees
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 2 16x9
The etiquette of hybrid meetings
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 1 16x9
Electric vehicles are getting bigger. Here's why that's an issue
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap thumb clip crypto larry 16x9
The fallout for celebrities who promoted Super Bowl crypto ads
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip 2 16x9
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 02022023 clip1 16x9
Used cars are getting cheaper. Is now the time to buy?
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mink Man
Minks were thought to be impossible to tame. Enter: The 'Mink Man."
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap small musk 16x9
Elon Musk wants to end traffic. The company he built to do it may not deliver
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap ethereum merger
The Ethereum merge, explained
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap chatbot 16x9
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap airtag 16x9
Apple AirTags make finding your things easy. Do they pose a security threat?
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 amazon shop 16x9
Have you noticed shopping on Amazon has gotten worse? Here's why
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 2 quiet quitting thumb 16x9
Is 'quiet quitting' over?
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap TikTok news source clip 16x9
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Roku held approximately $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday and was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the streaming technology company disclosed in an SEC filing.

That’s approximately 26% of the company’s cash and cash equivalents, Roku (ROKU) said, adding that most of its deposits with the bank are uninsured.

Shirts are displayed for sale at the Camp retail location in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Shirts are displayed for sale at the Camp retail location in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Use code 'Bankrun': Camp toy store pleads for help after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

“The company’s deposits with SVB are largely uninsured,” Roku said. “At this time, the company does not know to what extent the company will be able to recover its cash on deposit at SVB.”

However, Roku said it has enough existing cash and cash flow from operations to “meet its working capital, capital expenditures, and material cash requirements from known contractual obligations for the next twelve months and beyond.”

SVB collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.

California regulators closed down the tech lender and put it under the control of the FDIC.

The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

Other companies face fallout

Roblox also said in a filing that 5% of its $3 billion in cash was held at SVB. The video game company said the collapse will not affect its day-to-day operations.

Crytpo lender BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy in November, disclosed it held $227 million with SVB in a bankruptcy filing Friday. BlockFi said in November it had halted withdrawals after facing “significant exposure” to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, as well as its sister hedge fund Alameda.

BlockFi’s money in SVB is not FDIC-insured because it was in a money market mutual fund, the company learned from its bankruptcy trustee early this week.

And aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab held almost 8%, or approximately $38 million, of its total cash at the collapsed bank, it said in a Friday filing.