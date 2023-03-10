81 year old survives a week snowbound in his car, a passenger hits jackpot with airline and a drag queen roasts this embattled Republican congressman; these are the must-watch videos of the week.
A miraculous survival story
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway. His grandson joins CNN’s Rosemary Church to share the story.
Luggage jackpot
Passenger shocked at what airline gives her to replace her ruined suitcase. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Chris Rock finally addresses the slap
Almost a year after the comedian was assaulted on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock finally talked about the infamous moment in his new Netflix comedy special, “Selective Outrage.”
An AI chatbot boyfriend?
Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, a marriage and family therapist, created an AI chatbot boyfriend and reveals the details of the brief relationship.
Meatball or Santos
Meatball says she was inspired to roast the embattled Republican congressman at a performance in New York after people jokingly noticed a resemblance between them.