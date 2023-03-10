CNN  — 

81 year old survives a week snowbound in his car, a passenger hits jackpot with airline and a drag queen roasts this embattled Republican congressman; these are the must-watch videos of the week.

A miraculous survival story

video thumbnail california snowbank 81year-old
Grandson reveals 81-year-old's reaction after surviving in snowbank for a week
02:44 - Source: CNN

An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway. His grandson joins CNN’s Rosemary Church to share the story.

Luggage jackpot

Delta Suitcase Flub 2
Passenger hits luggage jackpot after airline destroys her bag
01:36 - Source: CNN

Passenger shocked at what airline gives her to replace her ruined suitcase. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Chris Rock finally addresses the slap

Chris Rock Comedy Special orig
'It still hurts': Chris Rock addresses the Will Smith Oscars slap in new comedy special
01:24 - Source: CNN

Almost a year after the comedian was assaulted on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock finally talked about the infamous moment in his new Netflix comedy special, “Selective Outrage.”

An AI chatbot boyfriend?

dr marisa cohen chatbot split
She created a relationship with a chatbot. 11 messages in, it got weird
03:58 - Source: CNN

Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, a marriage and family therapist, created an AI chatbot boyfriend and reveals the details of the brief relationship.

Meatball or Santos

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Meatball attends the 4th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic)
Watch a drag queen named Meatball transform into Rep. George Santos
02:12 - Source: CNN

Meatball says she was inspired to roast the embattled Republican congressman at a performance in New York after people jokingly noticed a resemblance between them.