CNN —

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions and sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife and son, his defense team said Thursday in a three-page court filing.

One of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, said on Twitter: “Today @lawyergriffin and I filed our notice of appeal for Alex Murdaugh. This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Murdaugh was convicted last week of murder in the June 2021 shooting deaths in South Carolina of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul after a trial that lasted nearly six weeks.

He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Murdaugh had 10 days to file an appeal following his conviction.