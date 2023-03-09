tucker carlson trump SPLIT
New docs show Tucker Carlson texted colleague he hates Trump 'passionately'
03:21 - Source: CNN
Film & TV 16 videos
tucker carlson trump SPLIT
New docs show Tucker Carlson texted colleague he hates Trump 'passionately'
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Brendan Gleeson and Collin Farrell
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Teller monologue 1
Watch Miles Teller's 'SNL' home video
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Late night hosts mock fan's name after missing Aaron Judge's home run ball
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeopardy Answer Change
What is ticked off?: 'Jeopardy!' fans upset over potential change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL departures vpx
Why 'SNL' will look different this season
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selma Blair DWTS
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
'Racism is real': CNN reporter on new 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night jetblue
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
reed hastings netflix vault 2002
'Sexy as a tortoise': Netflix's founder describes its early success in 2002
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Thursday dismissed the revelations from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News as “noise,” throwing his support behind the right-wing talk channel in his first comments since the case enveloped the company in major scandal.

“I think a lot of the noise that you hear about this case, is actually not about the law and it’s not about journalism,” Murdoch told the audience at Morgan Stanley’s annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

“It’s really about the politics,” Murdoch continued. “Unfortunately, that is more reflective of our polarized society that we live in today.”

Murdoch indicated that the case will go to trial in April. He portrayed Fox News as having reported on the 2020 election “fulsomely” and “without fear or favor.”

Dominion, however, alleged in its 2021 lawsuit that during the 2020 presidential election Fox News “recklessly disregarded the truth” and pushed various pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the election technology company because “the lies were good for Fox’s business.”

Fox News has strongly disputed Dominion’s allegations.

The recent filings in the case has unearthed a trove of private text messages, emails, and deposition transcripts, revealing the network’s executives and hosts privately trashed former Trump’s election lies, despite allowing them to gain a foothold on air.

A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File

'People are shocked and disgusted': Fox News staffers say they are in the dark amid election lies scandal

Among the thousands of pages of documents released in the case include repeated statements from Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch rejecting conspiracy theories about Dominion. The elder Murdoch also conceded in an email that perhaps some of his top hosts, such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, “went too far.”

The younger Murdoch, however, threw his full support behind Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, a key Murdoch lieutenant whose future has come into question amid the ongoing scandal.

“The position of the channel is very strong and doing very well,” he said. “And this is really important, it’s a credit to Suzanne Scott and all her team there. They’ve done a tremendous job running this business.”

The comments from Murdoch come as Fox News staffers remain in the dark about the lawsuit, with several employees telling CNN that “there has been nothing” communicated to them.

“People are really shocked and disgusted,” the staffer said of the revelations. “Even longtime staffers. You would think after all we’ve been through nothing could surprise us. But this is unprecedented.”

Dominion challenges Fox redactions

Dominion on Thursday filed a legal motion challenging the numerous redactions Fox has made in court filings and exhibits released in the case, the latest filing in the lawsuit.

When exhibits such as text messages and emails are made public in lawsuits, it is standard for parties to redact personal information, such as phone numbers and email addresses.

Dominion, however, believes that Fox has abused its redaction privileges in the case.

“Dominion does not challenge Fox’s decision to redact contact information such as phone numbers and emails provided it is still apparent from the face of the document who is sending/receiving/copied on the communication,” the motion said.

However, Dominion said its position is that “confidential treatment of these materials is not warranted” based on case law standards.

Spokespeople for Dominion and Fox News did not immediately have a comment.

Filings in the case reviewed by CNN have included numerous redactions passages, including when Fox executives and personalities are quoted. The significant redactions have raised eyebrows about what Fox News is trying to prevent from being made public.